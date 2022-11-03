2B High School Volleyball: Kalama and Toutle Lake take different paths in District semifinals

ADNA — The undefeated Central 2B Kalama Chinooks are on a mission for a State championship. On Wednesday, Kalama officially clinched a 2B state tournament berth by defeating Adna three games to none by scores of 26-24, 25-10 and 25-16.

Next stop: Yakima, with a detour through Raymond to pick up a District title.

“This was a really big game tonight,” Kalama head coach Jeni O’Neil said. “Punching our ticket to State, I mean not that we aren’t striving for that first in Districts, but knowing that we are going to State now we can start preparing for one more week (of volleyball) and what that looks like. These girls are driven and they’re hungry and that’s a good feeling for a coach knowing that they want it just as bad as I do.”

After getting through Winlock and Rainier in six easy sets to open the 2B district tournament on Saturday, Kalama met Adna in the semifinal, one of the few teams it dropped a set to during the regular season. It was not a team to overlook, especially with a State playoff berth on the line.

And for perhaps the first time all season, the first set opened with the Chinooks looking nervous.

Adna grabbed a 5-1 lead, then led 12-8 and 21-17. Kalama fought back on multiple occasions, never falling behind by more than four points, but never separating itself from the Pirates, either. The first set included five ties and four lead changes. After rallying to take the lead at 17-16, Adna went on a 5-0 rally to take a 21-17 lead and eventually a 24-21 lead.

Facing match point in the first set on Adna’s home floor, the Chinooks took a timeout in which a simple message was conveyed — dig deep. Kalama then came out and won five straight points over some closely fought rallies to steal a set that the Pirates were in command of for the majority.

And with it came the momentum.

Adna was deflated and Kalama took control of the match with a second set that showcased the Chinooks playing their very best volleyball. A clean serve-receive phase, top-notch passing, great defense and most importantly, no unforced errors.

Kalama bagged the second set 25-10 and opened a 13-3 advantage in the third set before the team seemed to let their focus slip. Adna went on a 6-0 run to close to within four behind better defense and some unforced hitting errors by the Chinooks as they missed some shots long. But they buckled down and took the third set for a sweep.

“I think it took us a set to warm up, we struggled on serve-receive but once we transitioned, like that second set, we played good ball tonight,” O’Neil said. “It was very organized, very clean, calm and cool. That’s important. That’s important not to get rattled.”

The Chinooks roster contains six seniors and each one of them was a major contributor Wednesday night.

Senior hitter Irene Martinez led the way with nine kills and fellow senior Kendal Collins contributed six kills and 14 digs. Alena Ross had four kills and double-digit service points while senior setter Rhegan O’Neil was all over the court with a team-high 22 assists, 10 digs and five kills.

“(Adna) did (give us a fight). They serve really well,” coach O’Neil said. “They do a good job of keeping the ball off the floor… I think us taking the first set the way we did really steered the momentum on our side.”

Kalama (19-0) will face Napavine in the 2B District IV championship match on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Raymond. It’s a team the Chinooks have already swept in league play. As Kalama and its seniors gear up for one final week of volleyball, the mission remains taking home a State championship.

“We’ve had so many talks (about winning a State championship),” Rhegan O’Neil said. “We want this so bad. Our whole team wants it… I think we have a pretty good chance. We all need to work together.”

Turns out, that's a common feeling among the Chinoooks

“(We are) extremely grateful,” added Ross, one of Kalama's six seniors. “It's our last year and I think going all out with it being the coach’s last year and six seniors on the team, I think we need to go all out for this and it’s really do or die at this point.”

Toutle Lake drops semis in five sets

In the second semifinal match of the day, Napavine overcame a two-set collapse and a 13-8 deficit in the fifth-set tiebreaker to pull out a five-set win against Toutle Lake and earn a trip to the state tournament in Yakima next week. The set scores were 25-12, 25-18, 19-25, 13-25 and 15-13.

The Tigers showed elite defense in the first set, digging hit after hit a tall Toutle Lake front line, led by 5-foot-11 juniors Layni Brandhorst and Grace Hadaller, threw at them. In sets two through four, cracks in that defense began to show and Brandhorst, in particular, began to find her stroke at the net.

“I just reminded them that they weren’t playing to their potential, that they are better than that and they needed to start playing like they usually play,” Toutle Lake coach Shanna Ford said. “They were psyched out a little bit, in their heads a little bit and they just needed to be reminded that they deserved to be there.”

The Ducks would take sets three and four behind Brandhorst's swings as well as a much better energy which saw their entire team rise to the occasion. Toutle Lake improved its serve/receive phase, its movement, its passing and limited the mistakes.

Brandhorst finished with a team-high 20 kills and three blocks to lead the Ducks while Hadaller delivered 17 kills. Freshman middle Kendal Dean dished out 34 assists.

After tying the match 2-2 with a 25-13 fourth-set win, it appeared the youthful Ducks, a squad with just two seniors on the roster, had all but punched their ticket to Yakima and set up a third showdown with Kalama in the District final. It even overcame a 6-3 early hole to capture a 13-8 lead only to watch Napavine rip off seven straight points to win the match.

It was an unbelievable turn of events for the Tigers who never quit. Sophomore libero Emily Lang was all over the floor all night and hitters Keira O’Neill, Morgan Hamilton and Grace Gall finally found some holes in the Ducks’ defense.

Napavine (14-5) will face Kalama in the District final on Saturday.

“Sometimes you can’t predict how things go when you’re in the moment of that pressure,” said Ford. “It’s the first time for some of these girls, so sometimes you don’t know what to expect until you’re in the moment.”

Toutle Lake and Forks will square off on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Raymond for a spot in the third place game, with a State tournament berth on the line.