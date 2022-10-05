2B High School Volleyball: Kalama adjusts for win at Adna after first set loss in league

ADNA — Prior to Tuesday night it had been more than a full calendar year since the Chinooks had lost a set in Central 2B League volleyball play. Adna knew all about the fearsome Kalama squad and paid that chatter little mind from the outset, playing an inspired first set to earn a 29-27 win over the visitors.

The setback could have sent the Chinooks spiraling. After all, their last set loss in league came against Toutle Lake in September of 2021, and they’ve done a whole lot of winning since then. Instead, the misstep provided a perfect opportunity for some stern reminders and Kalama responded with a four-set match win by scores of 27-29, 25-17, 25-17 and 25-13.

“We were just sloppy in the first set and that’s not how we practice or play,” Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil said. “When we lose a set because of our errors, that’s not acceptable in Kalama volleyball.

That’s the message O’Neil delivered to her squad during a timeout in the first set as both teams struggled to control their serves and the Chinooks gave away one opportunity after the other to put the game away. Those miscues included eight service errors, five of which came with the game point on the line.

“We served terribly… when we lose a match because we’re not doing our jobs it’s time to have a self assessment,” O’Neil said. “I’m not discrediting Adna. They’re a good squad. They’re scrappy and they’ve got some good hitters.”

While the Chinooks still wound up dropping the opening set, the tongue lashing they received in the back corner of the gym seemed to pay dividends going forward. Adna managed to keep things close in the middle sets but eventually the Chinooks’ power hitters and teflon defense won out.

Kalama was led in both phases of the game by Kendal Collins who posted 16 kills and 16 digs in the win. Rhegan O’Neil added a team-high 34 assists and 21 digs to go with six kills.

“I think they responded pretty well to come back and win pretty aggressively the next three sets. They don’t like to lose,” Coach O’Neil said. “They could have crumbled after I yelled at them in that timeout in the first set, and they didn’t. Kendal Collins woke up. Rhegan woke up and started playing defense — we take pride in playing defense and keeping the ball off the floor and letting the other team make mistakes.”

As for Adna, the Pirates were unable to sustain the rabid energy that sustained them in the first set victory. With a student section decked out in its finest fishing attire complete with boat paddles and a spinning helm the hosts tried to overwhelm their foes but came up disappointed when the Chinook spit the hook.

“Kalama started hitting the ball and changing angles on the ball, so they moved our defense around all the time," Adna coach Wendie Dotson told The Chronicle. "When we got out of sync, we weren’t as aggressive as we could’ve been.”

Danika Hallom led the Adna attack with 13 kills. Brooklyn Loose added four kills, eight assists and four aces, while Gaby Guard turned in nine assists and three kills in the loss.

Ella Capen proved to be the steadying force that Kalama needed. On a night where basic tasks like serving the ball inside the rectangle proved difficult, Capen bucked the trend by turning in a perfect 27-for-27 effort behind the stripe, with three kills for good measure.

“That’s pretty awesome. That’s incredible,” Coach O’Neil said of the senior middle hitter’s serving efforts. “Ella has really stepped up this year and kind of become the dark horse of the team. When she’s playing with confidence she’s a lot better.”

Irene Martinez notched 11 kills for Kalama and Alena Ross added four kills while Bailey Drabek followed her coach’s orders to “keep the ball off the floor” with 13 digs.

The win over Adna was just the first challenge in a tough week for Kalama as the Chinooks (9-0, 2-0 league) prepare to bring Napavine (6-2, 3-0) to town for a league match on Thursday.

“Napavine’s got a little scrappy squad too,” O’Neil said. “They’re kind of like Adna. They’re a good squad.”