2B High School Soccer: Kalama lets it rip, skunks Napavine in District semifinals

KALAMA — Neither rain, nor Tigers, nor gale force winds could stop the Chinooks from delivery yet another win to their home fans. Playing in a monsoon up on the hill Thursday the Kalama girls soccer team took one more step, like a postal carrier in short shorts pushing headlong into the unrelenting weather, toward its goal of obtaining a matching set of District and State championships when it defeated Napavine 7-0 in the 2B District IV semifinal.

Kalama entered the match as heavy favorites having swept its 2B slate without surrendering so much as a goal. But Napavine had the wind at its back in the first half and there were moments where it looked like the Tigers might be able to parlay that temporary advantage into points on the scoreboard.

Midway through the first half a Napavine shot from 40 yards out looked ordinary enough off the boot. Kalama goalkeeper Jessica Meyer initially made a move toward the front of the box as she anticipated picking the ball on a hop, but then the ball got caught up in the surging jet stream and put Meyer on her heels as she tried to adjust to the sudden change in pitch and velocity. If the wind had stopped for a moment the Tigers would have scored, and held an improbably 1-0 lead, but there was no quit in the weather on this night and the soggy zephyr wound up pushing the ball a full ten yards too long and wide of the target.

With the weather playing such big factor in the match the Chinooks were forced to play a conservative style for the first forty minutes.

“We just told them to play it on the ground and look for each other. It was really affecting us,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “I’m just glad we got out of it without them scoring.”

It wasn’t until the 36th minute that the Chinooks were able to take advantage of a lucky bounce and break the scoreless tie. That turning point went in the books as a score for Josie Brandenburg after she looped a corner kick from the grandstand side of the field toward the goal where it collided with the forehead of a leaping Napavine defender and ricocheted untouched into the net.

With the previously water tight seal newly broken the Chinooks stayed on the attack. Two minutes later Bridgette Hollifield and Sienna DiCristina put on a give-and-go clinic that left Hollifield with a clear shot on goal from near the penalty spot which she dutifully drilled into the net to check the first box on the way to a hat trick.

Those two rapid goals right before the intermission were critical for Kalama’s mindset going forward. Prior to those goals it was easy to tell that the Chinooks were rapidly burning up their patience with the scoreless tie and moving into the realm of frustration.

“They were huge, especially against the wind,” Bates noted. “I thought the second goal was fantastic. That’s what we talk about — give-and-go.”

After the intermission the Chinooks needed just nine more minutes before they rattled the net again.

Now playing with the wind in its favor and a 2-0 advantage, Kalama was free to let their kicks fly whenever the opportunity presented itself. In the 49th minute Hollifield capitalized when she found herself with space on all sides and a clear shot from dead ahead and 25 yards out. She had hardly raised her head in time to see the ball as it landed top shelf, squeezing between the outstretched mittens of the Napavine keeper and the crossbar that dripped like a gutter.

Then in the 59th minute birthday girl Josie Brandenburg got one step closer to collecting her own box of hats when she slotted home a free kick from the spot following a foul on a Napavine defender inside the goalkeeper’s territory.

With the wind howling and the Tigers shrinking away from the onslaught it was Hollifield who netted her third goal first, when she was found a bounding ball near the post in the 61st minute and calmly headed it home past an exasperated Napavine goalie.

There would be no rest for the weary, though, as four minutes later Brandenburg was awarded another free kick following a hand ball near the goal. Brandenburg capitalized on the gift wrapped opportunity by punching a low liner into the bottom-righthand corner of the frame to complete her birthday party hat trick.

Sophie Given was the final Chinook to get in on the scoring fun. Her goal came during stoppage time when she found position down low on a defender, faked back toward the middle before stopping on a time and pulling the ball back under foot and then blasting it to the back of the net with a southpaw boot.

Brandenburg added two assists to her goal tally and Given notched one helper in the win.

“In the second half we played the wind to our advantage. We linked up and started looking for each other,” Bates said. “The girls played great in the second half. The first half, it is what it is. Weather.”

On the other end of the pitch Meyer turned in yet another clean sheet in goal, scooping up the handful of shots the Tigers sent her way after nearly loosing her sea legs when the atmospheric river took that soaring first half shot for a ride.

The win send Kalama to the District championship game while simultaneously locking them in for a spot in the state tournament. The Chinooks (14-1) will play Adna on Saturday at noon in Tenino for the District title. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.

“I’m just happy we got through,” Bates said. “I’m over the moon and I’m happy for the girls. We’re going to push it as far as we can go.”

Kalama will play in the state tournament at Renton Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18-19. The Chinooks will find out their opponent and schedule after the district tournament once the seeding committee has had a chance to crunch the numbers