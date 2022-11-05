2B High School Soccer: Hollifield’s record setter puts Kalama over Adna for District title

TENINO — Everything up until now has been the preamble. Sure, Kalama may have rattled off 15 wins in a row, and it may have snatched up a Central 2B League title along the way, but the only wins that matter to the Chinooks are the ones that bring home trophies.

To that end, the Chinooks checked off an important box on their to-do list for the season on Saturday when they defeated Adna 1-0 in the 2B District IV girls soccer championship game for their third consecutive District title.

A physical match that pushed the line towards out of control without ever taking the leap was a scoreless deadlock for all of the first half. Enjoying a brief respite from the cold rain and wind in the first half the Chinooks and Pirates traded long lobs back and forth and then relished the opportunities to body one another as they battled for possession on the other end.

The collisions, with pony tails twirling and torsos spinning like dreidels into the black top artificial turf, made for an entertaining style of soccer. Fans in the grandstands traded oohs and ahhs and pointed allegations of misconduct that went unheard by the players and officials on the pitch, but the barbs did nothing to break the tie.

“When we come up against Adna it’s always physical. That’s just the nature of the beast,” Adna coach John Bates said.

After coming together to talk things over during the intermission the Chinooks took the pitch with a renewed concentration and a refined game plan in the second half. Instead of trying to outmuscle the Pirates they opted to outsmart them.

In the 46th minute that approach paid off when Bridgette Hollifield took possession of the ball deep in the Adna box. But even then, a bit of brute strength was required in order to Hollifield to find a way to rattle it home as she bounced the ball off of at least one defender in front of a crowded net.

The goal gave Kalama the 1-0 lead it had been searching for and put Hollifield all alone at the top of the Chinook’s leaderboard for all-time goals scored. Hollifields’ 39th career goal moved her past 2017 graduate Natalie Coleman for the top mark.

“I just had to put it in. We had to finish strong,” Hollifield said. “The bicycle kick kind of worked but then saw the ball and it had to get it in the goal. You’ve got to be hungry for the ball and I had to power through it.”

That payoff was exactly what Bates had in mind when he pulled his team together for their halftime caucus.

“I just said, ‘Hey you’ve got to be consistent with what you’re doing in there. Your season is on the line and seeding for State. We just have to finish because one goal is going to win it,’” Bates recalled. “I could tell one goal was going to win it, either way.”

For Kalama goalkeeper Jessica Meyer, Saturday’s win was just the latest shutout in a string of 15 consecutive clean sheets. She made one critical save in the first half and had her mittens on the ball a few other times, but wasn’t truly tested again until the final stoppage time.

Like she has all season, Meyer spent most of her time watching her teammates play the beautiful game and directing traffic.

“We passed very well. We just weren’t doing that in the beginning and then we got into it in the second half and it helped a lot,” Meyer said. “Keeping it on the ground. Getting it to each other’s feet. Passing is a big thing.”

Playing with desperation in their bellies the Pirates were able to keep the ball on the Kalama end of the pitch for much of the final five minutes of match time. Adna’s attack forced Meyer to make another save in stoppage time and she intercepted one other pass over the top in the final minutes to nullify a threat before anyone in black and orange could even begin to get worried.

For Meyer and the Chinooks’ back line that sort of play is all par for the course.

“We talk to each other. We get around really well. I’m there for them if they need me they can drop it to me,” Meyer said. “Our defense is really good. They’re strong.”

With its league title and a berth to State already wrapped up before their match against the Adna, the Chinooks have now set themselves up for a No. 1 seed in the state tournament where they will get to work checking off yet another one of those boxes.

“We were building up to these games and it was kind of hard because the competition wasn’t all that great this year. This was a big game and we really wanted it,” Meyer said. “I want to go all the way. Always.”

If the Chinooks are going to make good on their goal to repeat as State champions then there’s one change that their coach would like to see in the final push.

“I’m just so happy for the team. They are nice girls... They’re too nice. They need to get a little bit meaner going into the playoffs,” Bates said.

The state tournament will be played at Renton Memorial Stadium on Nov. 18-19. The seeding committee was set to draw out the State bracket on Sunday.