2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Winlock pours it on against Toutle Lake

WINLOCK — Despite playing the entire match with just nine players, Winlock dominated Toutle Lake all over the pitch to earn a 7-0 Central 2B league win, Wednesday.

The Cardinals were powered by hat tricks from both strikers, with freshman Victoria Sancho and Angela Gil each posting three goals. Sophomore defender Alexis Shepardson also had a goal for the Cardinals.

Gil opened the scoring with a goal in the 10th minute. Sancho added goals in the 14th and 21st minutes before Shepardson joined the fun in the 36th minute.

After the intermission Gil completed the hat trick with goals in the 45th and 55th minutes. Sancho capped off her hat trick with a goal in the 78th minute.

Winlock has played its last two matches with fewer than 11 players due to injuries. They are 1-1 in those two games.

Winlock (4-4-1, 1-3 league) was set to travel for a game at Muckleshoot, Thursday.

Toutle Lake (0-8, 0-6) will play at Toledo on Monday.

Loggers slips by Toledo 1-0

ONALASKA — Randi Haight scored in the 54th minute to push Onalaska past Toledo in the Central 2B League girls soccer matchup, Wednesday night.

Haight got on the end of a pass from Jae Auman after the cross from Brooklyn Sandridge into the Toledo penalty area.

The Loggers had 13 shots against the Riverhawks with six of those winding up on target.

Kate Zandell led the Loggers’ defense with 10 interceptions. Goalkeeper Hailee Brown kept a clean sheet with five saves and four interceptions for Onalaska.

Toledo (1-7-1, 1-2 league) will host Toutle Lake on Monday.

Adna jumps ahead, adds on against Ilwaco

ADNA — Adna opened a 2-0 lead over the first 40 minutes before cruising to a 5-1 win over Ilwaco in the non-league contest, Wednesday.

Abbie Williams put Ilwaco on the board in the 63rd minute, but by then it was too little, too late for the Fishermen. Adna’s 5-1 lead was unthreatened the rest of the way.

Goalkeeper Zoey Zuern managed 11 saves for the Fishermen.

Ilwaco (2-6, 2-5 league) will play at South Bend on Monday.

Free Kick

- Kalama lost a non-league match 2-0 at Ridgefield. The Chinooks will play at Onalaska on Monday.