2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Toutle Lake rallies against Winlock for first win

TOUTLE — After 11 unsuccessful attempts this season the Fighting Ducks finally put their foe on the canvas.

Monday night was one to remember for the youngest team in the Central 2B League as Toutle Lake mounted a comeback to take down Winlock 2-1 in a league match. It was the Ducks’ first win in three seasons.

‘I saw a lot of good passing and a lot of things that we’ve been working on throughout the year. It all came to fruition tonight,” Toutle Lake coach Emery Kelly said. “I think things are finally clicking. They are starting to come together as a team.”

A victory was far from guaranteed for the hosts, however, as they fell behind 1-0 in the first half after Angela Gil recovered a loose ball near the goal and promptly deposited it in the back of the net.

Having scored just two goals on the entire season entering the night the Ducks were in need of their biggest push of the season. And they got it.

“They were up 1-0 at the half and then Olivia Thomas scored two goals in the second half,” Kelly said.

In reality, those goals had been building up like pressure in a soda pop and the Ducks kept kicking the can. Having outshot Winlock 8-3 in the first half Toutle Lake found the equalizer in the 50th minute and then took the lead roughly ten minutes later.

“(Thomas) took the ball a little past midfield and beat their players and made the goals,” Kelly said. “Then we just held on from there.”

Toutle Lake utilized a new formation in the match and it worked to maximum effect by clogging up the midfield and letting Thomas find her own space on the front line.

“I had five midfielders and only one striker and that balance, that arrangement, seemed to work for the girls tonight,” Kelly said.

The Ducks’ coach also noted that junior Jazmine Kuhn was instrumental in helping to keep the pressure on the Winlock defense.

Another part of Toutle Lake’s new look included former goalkeeper Cadence Thayer embracing and excelling in her new role as a roving “stopper” on defense. Thayer turned over the colorful keeper jersey to Bree Harrington-O’Connor midway through the season after suffering a sprained ankle and on Monday they worked together like two points on the same wavelength.

“I think Bree did a good job at keeper and Cadence did a great job in her role as stopper,” Kelly said. “Kayla Crane also had a really good game at the defender position, where she made some runs.”

Toutle Lake (1-11, 1-9 league) will host Toledo on Wednesday.

Fishermen take Adna to the brink

ILWACO — The Fishermen gave a shorthanded Adna side all it could handle on Monday before dropping a Pacific 2B League girls soccer match 1-0 to the Pirates out on the coast.

Ilwaco played the league-leading Pirates to a scoreless tie over the first half and had visions of an upset dancing in their minds during the intermission.

However, a goal by Adna’s Bailey Naillon early in the second half put Ilwaco in catch-up mode and the Fishermen were never able to gain enough traction to pull even.

Adna managed 24 shots on goal in the contest and had Ilwaco playing on the back foot for most of the match.

Sheldon Ione led Ilwaco with three shots on goal and Kaitlyn Banuet managed one shot attempt. Meanwhile, Fishermen net tender Zoey Zuern turned in 15 saves on the night to keep her team close.

Ilwaco (2-12, 2-10 league) will host South Bend on Wednesday to close out its season.

Riverhawks drop a tight one to Ony

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks hung tough with Onalaska on Monday before biting down on the bitter lemon of a 1-0 defeat in a Central 2B League girls soccer match.

Toledo managed five shots on frame in the contest but each of them was stopped by Onalaska goalie Hailee Brown. Brown also came away with seven interceptions on ill-fated passes from the Riverhawks.

The difference maker for Onalaska came off the boot of Brooklyn Sandridge, who was assisted by Jaelyn Auman.

The Daily News was unsuccessful in attempts to reach Toutle Lake for comments and stats.

Toledo (3-9-1, 3-3 league) currently holds the third position in the C2BL. The Riverhawks will look to rebound on Wednesday at Toutle Lake.