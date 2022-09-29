2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Toledo takes Round 1 over Winlock in Battle of the Cowlitz

TOLEDO — Even if Winlock had made all of its shots Wednesday night the best it could have hoped for was a draw with its rival from across the freeway. That’s because the Toledo defense allowed just four shots in a 4-1 win over the Cardinals in Round 1 of the seasonal Battle of the Cowlitz.

The Central 2B League girls soccer victory doubled as the Riverhawks’ first win of the season and the hosts could hardly have looked more dominant along the way.

With Toledo on the attack for the duration of the contest Winlock goalkeeper Kiyah Peppers had already rebuffed a dozen shots by the time Ryah Stanley opened the scoring in the 19th minute. That score came on a wide open look from the front corner of the box after a breakdown by Winlock allowed too much free space in front of the goal.

The Riverhawks continued to press after the reset and in the 32nd minute Peyton Holter played a perfect through ball down the far sideline to Kaileah Lairson, who turned the ball back toward the middle and sank an arching shot from the front of box over the outstretched mittens of Peppers.

“Our main goal in what we’re trying to play off is — defense to our midfield, and midfield to forward — rather than just boot ball,” Toledo coach Courtney Moore said. “Our midfield really held together for us tonight.”

With a 2-0 lead at the half, and having allowed just two shots up to that point, Toledo looked firmly in control of the contest and in this case looks did not turn out to be deceiving.

A penalty kick from inside the box by Lairson in the 51st minute put Toledo up 3-0 as the Cardinals’ defense continued to struggle to keep up with the pressure.

“She has a left-footed shot and it is beautiful,” Moore said of Lairson.

Without having seen Winlock play this season, Moore and company didn’t know exactly what to expect going into the rivalry match. What they found out is the Cardinals boast top of the line athleticism and playmaking ability in the form of Victorio Sancho. That burst peed came into play in the 65th minute, but not before Zaya Norburg could notch another goal for Toledo to extend the lead to four scores.

That goals was another payoff from superb midfield play by Stanley, Zaya Norberg and Quyn Norberg.

“They are constantly narrating the game out loud, which is something we’ve worked on,” Moore said. “Ryah was doing very good job of sending those through balls through the seams of the defense.”

Trailing 4-0 in the 65th minute, Winlock finally found a crack in the Toledo defense. More accurately, Sancho forced a crack open all by herself.

“She took the ball about three-quarters of the field and took it all the way in,” Winlock coach Corny Sanchez said. “She just beat them with her feet.”

Aside from the inspired play of Peppers in between the pipes there wasn’t a whole lot else that went according to play for the Cards on the east side of I-5. The beginning of the week wasn’t much better as Winlock was forced to forfeit its game against Kalama on Monday after a car accident took several of its players out of action for at least several days.

“It just wasn’t our night, I guess,” Sanchez said. “I am really proud of our kids. We didn’t have any subs and they had to play the entire 80 minutes.”

As for the Riverahwks, they’re trying to capture lightning in a bottle after their first win in hopes that they can continue to roll as they get deeper into league play.

“I think this will help a lot with our confidence. So we know that, ‘We can win this game so we can win other games.’”

Toledo (1-5-1, 1-0 league) will play at Kalama on Monday.

Winlock (2-3-1, 1-1) will host Muckleshoot at 1 p.m. on Saturday, before returning to league play at home against Onalaska on Monday.

Kalama plays keep-away from Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — It was a battle of State title contender versus a winless squad full of middle schoolers and it could have been a massacre. But it wasn’t.

Kalama came out Wednesday night with a gameplan that focused on getting better at the little things and letting the goals come where they may against the Fighting Ducks. In the end, the Chinooks blanked Toutle Lake 7-0, but both teams came away feeling as if they’d accomplished something.

“They way (Kalama coach John Bates) approached the game showed great sportsmanship,” first-year Toutle Lake coach Emery Kelly said. “He had those girls work on other things and they got out of it what they wanted, I think, the crossing and the heading… but my girls got a chance to learn as well.”

Making liberal substitutions and forcing his players to set up their offense 20 yards from the goal, Bates encouraged his players to take their time and work the Ducks’ defense to see what openings might emerge. That approach worked well enough to put Kalama up 4-0 after 60 minutes while the hosts continued to pluck away on defense.

After more than an hour of possession on the Toutle Lake side of the field, though, the dam began to break for the Ducks with three scores rattling home against a tired defense down the stretch.

The last of those scores came off a textbook cross from Sophie Given that Aubrey Doerty rose above the fray for and promptly headed it home against a scrambling backline. It was exactly the type of technical score that Kalama’s coach was hoping to see out of his team.

“We were just trying to work on some stuff,” Bates said. “We’re going to come up against tough opponents so everything helps. Tonight was a good game for that.”

Prior to that play Josie Brandenburg and Bridgette Holifield had each notched braces with two goals and two assists each. Sienna DiCristina and Doerty each netted goals in the contest, too, with Elyse DiCristian posting two assists and Given notching two helpers.

The stats were short and unkind on the Toutle side, but the benefit the Ducks got from working against top tier competition could hardly be measured. With seven 8th graders on the team, including four who’ve never played soccer before, the learning curve has been steep so far for Toutle Lake. Those middle school players include Olivia Thomas who score the Ducks’ only goal of the season in a contest against Ilwaco back on Sept. 12.

“My girls learned tonight. It wasn’t a mockery or anything,” Kelly said. “(Bates) set them up and they worked on some of the skill sets that he wanted them to work on, but that also allowed my girls to learn.”

Facing a deluge of shot attempts and rarely getting the opportunity to let her hair down on defense, Cadance Thayer hung tough for the duration and earned the respect of everyone in attendance, including the players in black and orange.

“My keeper is awesome. Every game she’s getting 20-30 shots on her. Every game,” Kelly said “She’s smart. She puts herself in a good position and she looks for the lanes where the shots are open off of the defense… She does a great job of clearing the ball, of punting, and it’s got to be hard for her to take that many shots every game.”

Kelly has also been happy with the leadership roles assumed by juniors Kayla Crane and Kaisa Reinbold.

“We’re looking forward to the Toledo game because they’re in a rebuilding year, too, and Courtney (Moore) is the coach who used to coach here,” Kelly said.

Toutle Lake (0-7, 0-5 league) will play at Winlock next Wednesday before facing Toledo the following Monday.

Kalama (5-1, 2-0) will host Toledo on Monday.

Fishermen fend off Forks

ILWACO — The Fishermen were able to turn a one goal deficit at the half into a 4-1 win over Forks, Wednesday, in Pacific 2B League girls soccer play.

Abbie Williams kicked the scoring off for Ilwaco in the 52nd minute. Seven minutes later Emily Hernandez-Ortega punched in a score to give the hosts a lead that would endure.

Insurance came in the form of another goal from Williams in the 68th minute and another from Ione Sheldon in the 70th minute.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Zoey Zuern notched five saves on the night to keep the Fishermen in position to finish the comeback.

“The team as a whole did an excellent job throughout the game of controlling the ball and moving it around the field to create shooting opportunities,” Ilwaco coach Andrew Goodwin said.

Ilwaco (2-4, 1-1 league) will play at Ocosta on Monday.