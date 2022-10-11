2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup Toledo skunks short-handed Toutle Lake

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks picked up their second win of the season with a 7-0 shutout of Toutle Lake, Monday, in Central 2B League girls soccer action.

Toledo was able to take advantage of a thin roster for the Fighting Ducks, playing with a two-player advantage from the outset. It didn’t take long for the Riverhawks to strike with Ryah Stanley notching the opener in the ninth minute.

Peyton Holter added a score for the hosts in the 15th minute and then assisted Hallie Cournyer on another goal in the 19th minute.

“We started out strong playing 11 against Toutle’s nine,” Toledo coach, and former Toutle Lake coach, Courtney Moore. “Our goal for our girls this game was to keep possession and really work the ball up, and switching fields.”

With a three goal lead Moore began ratcheting down the Riverhawks’ attack.

“I wanted to make our girls work a bit harder and to be really precise and find those seams,” Moore said. “Going into (the) second half I really wanted our wings to work on crossing the ball over goal and have our other attacking girls crash into (the) goal.”

The adjustments from the sideline didn’t slow Toledo down much, though. The Riverhawks put 18 shots on frame in the contest.

In the 22nd minute Kailea Lairson put a penalty kick into the net. Then Teresa Cothren posted back-to-back goals in the 26th and 29th minutes.

A goal by Maritza Salmeron in the 33rd minute capped the Riverhawks’ scoring on the day.

After substituting out players until the lineups were equal at 9-versus-9 Toledo spent the rest of the game working on different methods of attack with players working in different positions.

“I know playing 9-v-9 isn’t typical but it did open up the field and allowed our girls to really work on passing and finding the open seams.”

Daphnie Bybee and Quyn Norberg combined to keep the shutout intact. Bybee went untested in the first half while Norberg stopped two shots in the second half.

With the field of play leveled the Ducks put up a better fight as they continued in their season-long quest to gain experience for the years to come. Looking across the field at a whole lot of new faces on the team she used to coach Moore saw encouraging signs.

“Toutle Lake had some good plays in the second half,” Moore said. “Kayla Crane was an outside defender and she had a couple great long balls. As well as Olivia Thomas — (she) was pretty fast and had a few good attacks.”

Toutle Lake (0-9, 0-7 league) will host Onalaska on Wednesday.

Toledo (2-7-1, 2-2 league) will play Friday Harbor at Black Hills High School on Saturday at noon.

Kalama’s Brandenburg and Hollifield post hat tricks in 6-0 win over Ony

KALAMA — Two Chinooks shared the glory in a 6-0 win over Onalaska, Monday, as Josie Brandenburg and Bridgette Hollifield each posted hat tricks in the C2BL girls soccer match. Brandenburg got the scoring started and didn’t stop until Kalama led 3-0. Her first goal came in the 18th minute, but the Chinooks would have to wait longer than they would have preferred before hugging it out again.

In the second half Brandenburg found the back of the net from 30-yards out before putting the finishing touches on her scoring effort. She added three assists to the ledger, with Hollifield and Aubrey Doherty posting one helper each.

Despite the final score, Kalama coach John Bates was concerned with his team’s slow start.

“I think our inability to finish was our setback in the first half. The game should have been over by halftime,” Bates said.

Hollifield took care of her half of the haberdashery party in the final 40 minutes as the Chinooks piled on late.

“(In the) second half great patience in our build up knocked the ball around until the openings came,” Bates said. “The girls played a great second half. So proud they listened to me .”

Onalaska played with a short roster and couldn’t keep up down the stretch. Hailee Brown managed nine saves for the Loggers.

On the flip side, Jessica Meyer maintained a clean sheet between the pipes for Kalama.

“The defense played solid, especially Delaney Rinard and Elyse DiCristina,” Bates said.

Kalama (7-2, 3-0 league) will play at Winlock on Wednesday.

Penalty Kick

Ilwaco lost to Raymond-South Bend 3-1 on Monday. A full report was not made available to The Daily News.