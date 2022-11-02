2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Toledo nearly tames Napavine in 1-0 loss at Districts

NAPAVINE — A stalemate broke out Tuesday in what was supposed to be a grudge match between two teams with a history. In a rematch of last season’s 2B District IV opener Toledo and the Tigers kicked the tournament off once again only to see the hosts snatch the game away just before the end of regulation.

The 1-0 victory for Napavine put an end to the Riverhawks’ season earlier than they had hoped. Last season they defeated the Tigers in the same game to kickoff a playoff run that went all the way to a fourth place finish at State.

While the outcome was disappointing, the effort put forth by Toledo (4-10-1, 4-4) to stick with the Tigers (12-3-1, 8-2) when few gave the Riverhawks much of a chance to do so.

“We had the conversation on Friday that, ‘Hey, this could be the last practice ever and we need to make sure we’re taking in what we’ve been working on in practice,” first-year Toledo coach Courtney Moore said.

That focus was evident on the defensive side in the District playoff game as the Riverhawks limited Napavine’s looks at the goal and kept the overall possession time roughly even.

“Our defense does have a lot of grit,” Moore said. “Paige (Hill) our senior was kind of switching off and on different players depending on which side (Danielle Tupuola) was on. Also, we made sure our holding midfielder was also marking that center person so they couldn’t send those through balls to them wide.’

And for 74 minutes that approach worked to perfection as the team’s entered the home stretch all knotted at zeroes. But in the 75th minute a through ball from Tupuola found a clear path between the hash marks on the Toledo third of the field where a sprinting Hayden Kaut ran it down and slotted it home against a diving Toledo keeper.

Toledo goalie Daphnie Bybee nearly came up with the save, which would have been her 108 stop on the season. The senior’s consistency in between the pipes is something the Riverhawks leaned on all season.

“I think it’s just experience. Noel (Vasquez), her past coach has taught her a whole lot, more than I could ever teach her,” Moore said. “But also I think she has a confidence in herself. She’s done this since 8th grade and she’s a senior now, so she has that confidence that I hope these girls will start to get, too.”

Moore noted that she does not have a protégé waiting in the wings to replace the sure handed and vocal Bybee.

“(Those are) really big shoes to fill and a hard position to fill, too,” Moore said.

Despite the loss, a new-look Riverhawks squad saw plenty of improvement this season that they are hopeful will transfer over into next season. For Moore, just reaching the playoffs in her first season at the helm felt like a success.

“Our team is so young. They haven’t really played at this level yet so it was good for them just to experience this opportunity,” Moore said. “I think they’ll be more confident in themselves and more comfortable in the situation of, like, ‘Ok, this is a playoff game. It’s okay. I’ve already done it before.’ That way it won’t be as scary or intimidating or as much nerves. Because I know they all had them. I had them as a coach.”

The win for Napavine advances the Tigers to the District semifinal where they will face off with Kalama on Thursday at 6 p.m. in Kalama.

Pirates fire away on Winlock

ADNA — After a loss to Napavine to close the regular season the first-place Pirates took out their frustrations on Winlock on Tuesday with 9-0 win to open the 2B District IV girls soccer tournament.

Adna held the Cardinals without a shot over the duration of the contest while putting 37 shots up on goal on the other end. That attack led to a 5-0 lead at halftime and the Pirates never let up.

Sophie Hagseth notched a hat trick for Adna along the way and Destiny Roller posted two goals. The Pirates will advance to face Onalaska in the District semifinals.

The loss ended Winlock’s season but the Cardinals proved this year that they have an ability to overcome hardships and they aren’t afraid to compete even in the face of long odds.

“The whole team did great for playing short handed this season. We just couldn’t get healthy the whole season,” Winlock coach Corny Sanchez said. “We ended up 6-8-1, so not horrible.”