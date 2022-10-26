2B High School Girls Soccer Roundup: Kalama routs Onalaska for C2BL title

ONALASKA — With the Central 2B League title on the line, Wednesday, Kalama routed Onalaska on the road behind a pair of braces from Bridgette Hollifield and Josie Brandenburg.

With the win the Chinooks remained undefeated in league play and secured their second 6-0 shutout against Onalaska, the second place team in the Central 2B League.

Hailee Brown had 11 saves for the Loggers between the pipes, and defender Kate Zandell was instrumental with five clears and five interceptions.

Aubrey Doerty and Elly Foreman also scored for the Chinooks. Kalama goalkeeper Jessica Meyer kept yet another clean sheet for her 11th straight shutout.

(The) girls played a great game knowing the win will give them the league championship,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “It was a total team effort. I’m proud of the sportsmanship they showed.”

Kalama (11-1, 6-0 league) finishes up its regular season at Toledo on Friday.

Sheldon’s brace powers Ilwaco past South Bend

ILWACO — A strong second half was enough to put the Fishermen over South Bend, Wednesday, by a score of 4-1 in Pacific 2B League girls soccer play.

Ione Sheldon posted two goals to give Ilwaco the edge. The first of her scores came in the 25th minute of the season finale.

South Bend was able to pull even in the 29th minute and the game went to intermission in a 1-1 tie.

Sheldon was able to give Ilwaco the edge again just one minute into the second half with her second goal of the night.

Kaitlyn Banuet followed up with a goal in the 51st minute for the Fishermen, with Paige Frank following suit three minutes later.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Zoey Zuern posted 13 saves to keep South Bend at bay.

The win closes out the season for Ilwaco with an overall record of 3-12, and a league mark of 3-10 league.