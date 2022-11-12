2B High School Girls Soccer: Kalama tops NW Christian, advances to State semifinal

KALAMA — The deeper you go into the State playoffs the tougher the competition gets. Though that is nothing new for the Chinooks, as they continued to defend their 2021 State title with a 2-1 win over NW Christian, Saturday on their home pitch.

The No. 1 seeded Kalama side hosted the eighth-seed NW Christian (Colbert) Crusaders out of Colbert on their. The two teams stayed scoreless through the first 35 minutes with neither team giving an edge.

The hosts opened up the scoring in the 36th minute mark of the opening period when Bridgette Hollifield escaped from her defender and fired a shot on goal that rippled the net.

“As the defending champs we have a mark on back,” stated Kalama coach John Bates. “We all know that as we continue down the stretch here.”

The game would head into halftime with the score in favor of the hosts with that 1-0 lead. Coming out of the intermission, the match would remain a back and forth battle with neither team showing any indication that they would fade down the stretch.

Even after being down 1-0, the Crusaders didn’t panic. As a reward, they became the first team to net a goal on the Chinooks since the season opener, which goes to show how dominant goalkeeper Jessica Meyer and the rest of the Kalama defense has been all season.

The confidence coming from the hosts didn’t waver though, as Aubrey Doerty kicked one through the net off of a corner just seven minutes after the game wound up tied.

“That was great because it’s not just the same two girls,” Bates noted. “I’ve asked the other girls to try and get a goal every now and then if you get the opportunity. (Doerty) is usually aggressive on the corners. It was unusual that she kicked in instead of using her head... It’s just what we have to do in the playoffs.”

With the victory, the Chinooks have automatically clinched a spot in the Final Four at State and will move on to play Saint George’s at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

That's just the next chapter in a story the Chinooks have been reciting to themselves for a full year now.

“John has been pushing us to be our best each and every day,” said sophomore forward Hollifield. “We know that the competition coming up is going to be tough, today was a good example of that. We left everything out on the table and came away with the result that we wanted.”