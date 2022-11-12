 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
2B Prep Girls Soccer State

2B High School Girls Soccer: Kalama tops NW Christian, advances to State semifinal

  • 0
Kalama girls soccer celebrate

Kalama's Aubrey Doerty & Bridgette Hollifield celebrate Hollifield's first half goal during a 2-1 win over NW Christian in the 2B State girls soccer quarterfinals, Saturday in Kalama.

 Candy Durgeloh for The Daily News

KALAMA — The deeper you go into the State playoffs the tougher the competition gets. Though that is nothing new for the Chinooks, as they continued to defend their 2021 State title with a 2-1 win over NW Christian, Saturday on their home pitch.

The No. 1 seeded Kalama side hosted the eighth-seed NW Christian (Colbert) Crusaders out of Colbert on their. The two teams stayed scoreless through the first 35 minutes with neither team giving an edge.

Kalama girls soccer Marin Ripp

Kalama's Marin Ripp makes a play on the ball during a 2-1 win over NW Christian (Colbert) during the quarterfinals of the 2B State girls soccer tournament Saturday in Kalama.

The hosts opened up the scoring in the 36th minute mark of the opening period when Bridgette Hollifield escaped from her defender and fired a shot on goal that rippled the net.

“As the defending champs we have a mark on back,” stated Kalama coach John Bates. “We all know that as we continue down the stretch here.”

Kalama girls soccer Delaney Rinard

Kalama's Delany Rinard chases down the soccer ball during the 2B girls soccer State quarterfinal against NW Christian (Colbert), Saturday, in Kalama. The Chinooks won 2-1.

The game would head into halftime with the score in favor of the hosts with that 1-0 lead. Coming out of the intermission, the match would remain a back and forth battle with neither team showing any indication that they would fade down the stretch.

People are also reading…

Kalama girls soccer Jessica Meyer

Kalama goalkeeper Jessica Meyer makes a slideing save in front of the goal during a 2-1 win over NW Christian (Colbert) in the 2B State girls soccer quarterfinals, Saturday, in Kalama.

Even after being down 1-0, the Crusaders didn’t panic. As a reward, they became the first team to net a goal on the Chinooks since the season opener, which goes to show how dominant goalkeeper Jessica Meyer and the rest of the Kalama defense has been all season.

The confidence coming from the hosts didn’t waver though, as Aubrey Doerty kicked one through the net off of a corner just seven minutes after the game wound up tied.

Kalama girls soccer Aubrey Doerty

Kalama's Aubrey Doerty works to get a boot on the ball while scoring the go-ahead goal in the 2B State girls soccer quarterfinals against NW Christian (Colbert), Saturday, in Kalama. The Chinooks won 2-1.

“That was great because it’s not just the same two girls,” Bates noted. “I’ve asked the other girls to try and get a goal every now and then if you get the opportunity. (Doerty) is usually aggressive on the corners. It was unusual that she kicked in instead of using her head... It’s just what we have to do in the playoffs.”

With the victory, the Chinooks have automatically clinched a spot in the Final Four at State and will move on to play Saint George’s at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Renton Memorial Stadium.

Kalama girls soccer Doerty

Kalama's Aubrey Doerty (21) watches as her shot threads the needle between NW Christian (Colbert) defenders for the go-ahead goal in the second half of the 2B State girls soccer quarterfinals, Saturday, in Kalama. The Chinooks won 2-1.

That's just the next chapter in a story the Chinooks have been reciting to themselves for a full year now.

“John has been pushing us to be our best each and every day,” said sophomore forward Hollifield. “We know that the competition coming up is going to be tough, today was a good example of that. We left everything out on the table and came away with the result that we wanted.”

Kalama soccer coaches

Kalama soccer coaches celebrate during the Chinooks' 2-1 win over NW Christian (Colbert) in the 2B State girls soccer semifinals, Saturday, in Kalama.
0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Postseason Map: TDN’s handy dandy fall playoff guide

Postseason Map: TDN’s handy dandy fall playoff guide

A helpful guide for following teams from The Daily News coverage area through their respective playoff paths including teams from Kelso, Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Castle Rock, Kalama, Toledo, Toutle Lake, Naselle and Lower Columbia College.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News