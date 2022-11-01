2B High School Girls Soccer: Kalama shuts out South Bend, advances to District semifinals

KALAMA — Soccer is known to be one of the most exciting of sports. That reputation is in no small part due to the fact that it's played rain or shine. It can get muddy with a traditional field, especially late in the fall, but not with artificial turf, unfortunately.

But a batch of clean jerseys didn’t stop Kalama from putting together an exciting playoff win in front of their home fans as the Chinooks defeated Raymond-South Bend 5-0 to open the 2B District IV playoffs.

Even though Kalama controlled the ball for most of the first 20 minutes, a tough defensive effort from the visitors made it look as though it might wind up as an even match. That was until the Chinooks started to sneak away due to their well-connected team play.

“We talked about finishing rather than shooting,” stated Kalama coach John Bates. “It was all about picking our chances and opportunities. When we did that we were able to link up, use the give-and-go and score some goals.”

Once the Chinooks started playing as an offensive unit, they were able to get their first goal. Notably, that score came off the head of Bridgette Hollifield at the 35-minute mark. The No.1 ranked Chinooks took the one-goal lead into halftime and returned resolved to turn their team-oriented efforts to their advantage in the second half.

“The teamwork is huge,” Bates said. “We’re going to meet teams that can pass it as good as we are. That’s what we’ve been working on a lot.”

After the break, Kalama saw four of their shots sail straight through the goalposts in relatively rapid succession.

One of those goals came from defender Ava Ripp. Josie Brandenburg then added two back-to-back goals before Hollifield finished off Kalama's attack on the net in the final ten minutes of the matchup.

“Working together and assisting each other... Being less selfish is really important,” said junior midfielder Josie Brandenburg. “We’re there for each other. We brought the energy tonight, and we were able to realize what we need to work on.”

The Chinooks (14-1, 9-0) haven't lost a match, or even allowed a goal since their season opening contest at Woodland. Kalama is now one of four teams in the district with a chance to go to State.

Kalama will host Napavine (13-3, 8-2) on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the District semifinals. The winner will get a shot at the District title along with an automatic bid into state, while the loser will have to win a do-or-die game on Saturday.