2B High School Girls Soccer: Kalama crushes Toledo to complete league sweep

TOLEDO — Bridgette Hollifield scored five goals to carry Kalama to a dominant 9-0 victory over Toledo in the Central 2B contest, Friday.

Sienna DiCristina added two goals for the Chinooks and Sophie Given provided a goal and three assists. Even more importantly, goalkeeper Jessica Meyer turned in her 12th consecutive shutout.

“Great game for the girls, especially the defense," Kalama coach John Bates said. "They took pride in the fact that within league play they have not conceded a goal.”

Josie Brandenburg added a goal and two assists to cap the Chinooks scoring.

“The girls coming off the bench played awesome quality minutes," Bates added.

Kalama (13-1, 8-0 league) will host a District playoff game on Tuesday.