2B High School Girls Soccer: Hollifield’s scores 4, Kalama KO’s Ilwaco

KALAMA — You’ve got to give credit to Ilwaco. With a hole in their schedule the Fishermen could have gone looking for a cupcake of an opponent to while away their Saturday afternoon on the pitch. Instead, the girls from the coast headed up the hill near the last big bend on the Columbia River and took their licks in a 7-0 loss to the defending 2B State champion Chinooks.

Bridgette Hollifield scored a haul with four goals on the day to lead Kalama, adding an assist along the way as part of a well-balanced attack.

Kalama got its kicks in early, rippling the net six times in the first half alone.

Ilwaco goalkeeper Zoey Zuern did her best to endure the onslaught, notching 15 saves on the day.

But the Chinooks proved to be far too much for the Fishermen, just as they have done to every other 2B school they’ve encountered this season. Josie Brandenburg, Sophie Given and Marin Ripp all added goals for the hosts, who have lost only twice this season with both of those coming against opponents from the 2A Greater St. Helens League (Woodland 4-1 and Ridgefield 2-0).

Brandenburg notched three assists in the win, with Ava Ripp and Lilly Hostetter each adding one helper to the cause.

As she has done against every 2B team that’s taken their shot against the champs this season, Jessica Meyer posted yet another shutout. And once again that effort was helped along in no small part by an essentially impenetrable Chinooks defense.

“Aubrey Doerty played awesome defense,” Kalama coach John Bates said.

Ione Sheldon was the only Ilwaco player to get a shot up on goal in the contest.

“Proud of the sportsmanship the girls showed tonight towards (the) Ilwaco girls,” Bates said. “(It was) great to be around the positive attitude that both teams displayed.”

Kalama (9-2, 4-0 league) was set to celebrate senior night up on the hill during a Central 2B League contest against Toutle Lake on Monday.