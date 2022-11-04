2B High School Football: Wahkiakum no match for Napavine in District crossover

NAPAVINE — Wahkiakum came to Lewis County hoping that the weather might be the great equalizer in a matchup that did not look to be in its favor on paper. Turns out there wasn’t much that could have helped the Mules against the No. 1 ranked team in the state, not even 40 mile per hour winds or entire sheets of rain.

The 2B SWW North Division champs from Napavine remained undefeated on the season after locking down a 56-0 win over Wahkiakum in the Week 10 District crossover round of the playoffs, Thursday. The Tigers set the tone by jumping out to a 29-0 lead in the first quarter, and that included an uncharacteristic turnover on downs.

The Mules’ second pass of the night was an attempt at a screen pass, but with the wind howling the ball sailed ten yards backwards before rolling out of bounds at the 2-yard line. That result was indicative of so many things to come for Wahkiakum.

The Tigers’ defense held Wahkiakum to negative offensive yards in the first half and took a commanding 50-0 lead into the locker room at the half to talk things over and ring out their socks.

Cael Stanley led Napavine with 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 14 carries in the game. The Tigers outgained Wahkiakum 398-21 in total offensive yards, including a 333-5 advantage in the ground game.

Dominic Curl led the Mules rushing attack with 53 yards on seven carr.es Quarterback Brodie Avalon completed 5-of-10 passes but also threw an interception and didn’t find many openings downfield. Zakk Carlson caught one pass for 12 yards, while Jayden Stoddard caught one pass for six yards for the Mules.

Wahkiakum’s season comes to an end with an overall record of 2-8.