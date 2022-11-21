2B High School Football: Toledo shutout by Chewelah in state quarterfinals

MOSES LAKE — The Toledo offense suffered through a day it would like to forget in a 36-0 shutout loss in its 2B state quarterfinal contest versus No. 4 Jenkins (Chewelah) in Moses Lake on Saturday.

As Toledo prepared to respond after Jenkins scored on its opening possession to take a 7-0 lead, senior quarterback Austin Norris suffered a bloody nose that followed a wicked collision. Norris missed the next play as he was tended to on the sideline while his freshman backup attempted to run a play.

Unfortunately for Toledo, that one play Norris had to miss resulted in a fumbled snap by the Riverhawks. Jenkins recovered the loose ball and a few plays later, the Cougars tacked on another touchdown to put Toledo in an early 14-0 hole.

And it got worse when Toledo drove the ball down inside the Jenkins’ 10-yard line only to turn the ball over again when Geoffrey Glass fumbled on the two-yard line.

Two massive turnovers to kill drives, wipe possible points from the scoreboard and hand the opponent momentum. Toledo was unable to recover.

“We’ve got to be able to overcome that,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “We got punched in the mouth a little bit. They’re a good team, physical and they play hard… We just didn’t have it on Saturday.”

The Riverhawks finished with 280 yards of total offense, far less than their season average.

Christensen credited the Jenkins’ coaching staff for giving the Toledo offense a look it hadn’t seen all season. Jenkins shifted its defensive line and the Toledo offensive line struggled with its blocking keys.

“We didn’t move the ball as well as we typically do. They were shifting their D-line which gave us problems,” Christensen explained. “Hats off to them for giving us a different look that our offensive line hadn’t seen all year… I think (the offensive line) responded well. There were just a few blocking keys they kept missing.”

Jenkins owned a 30-0 lead at halftime and though it was only able to add six points to that total in the second half, the Cougars were able to preserve the shutout, something no other team did to Toledo in the 11-game season.

“I’m proud of the way our young guys stepped up,” Christensen said. “It’s one of those things that with time, when the banner gets hung we’ll be able to look at what we did and value it.”

Toledo (9-2) graduates five seniors: Norris, Glass, Zane Ranney, Austin Nichols and John Rose. The small senior class did a tremendous job of leading by example, bringing the large underclassmen roster along in their mold which has the program set up well heading into 2023 and beyond.

“It was a really good season. I’m proud of our seniors for leading us, they rose to the challenge all season long,” Christensen added. “They really did embody the program. Guys led by example and brought the younger kids along.”