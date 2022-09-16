 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B Prep Football

2B High School Football: Toledo rushes all over Toutle Lake

TOLEDO — Geoffrey Glass saw a crease, reached the second level of the Toutle Lake defense and kept his legs pumping. There was nothing but acres of green grass in front of the senior Toledo running back as he ripped off a 45-yard gain on the Riverhawks opening possession.

Glass scored on a 5-yard run two plays later to cap a four play, 60-yard drive in which the senior ran for 65 yards and the score.

And there was plenty more where that came from. With Glass leading the way, the Riverhawks jumped out to a 42-0 first-half lead and cruised to victory in SWW 2B conference matchup.

Glass carried the ball eight times for 100 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Riverhawks ground game. Quarterback Eli Weeks rushed four times for 27 yards and three additional Toledo touchdowns. He added an interception to his haul on defense.

“I think the whole O-line really stepped up today and they were a huge part of my yards and I’m so happy to have them as my line,” Glass said. “My mindset was to keep on pumping every time I got hit.”

Toledo controlled the line of scrimmage from the first play of the game until the last against Toutle Lake. The Riverhawks were stronger and more physical than the Ducks at the point of attack, on the second level, in the return game and on the edge. Toutle Lake’s first six drives included four punts, a turnover on downs and an interception with nary a first down to show.

Toledo head coach Mike Christensen wanted to see his team be the more physical team against the Fighting Ducks.

“Our first game, I was really disappointed just with our overall physicality,” Christensen said. “That’s something that we’ve been preaching, preaching, preaching. It’s not something that you just wake up and do for a lot of kids. It’s something that you have to figure out.

Each week we’ve gotten a little better and I think tonight we really put it together and we played really physical.”

Seven different Toledo runners reached the end zone in the rare Thursday night contest. The Toledo offensive line wasn’t only good to Glass, it was opening up holes in the Toutle Lake defensive line all over the field for a host of ball carriers.

After Glass scored the first touchdown for the Riverhawks, senior Zane Ranney got his turn and ran three times, scoring from two yards out to give Toledo a 14-0 lead. On Toledo’s third drive, it was 5-foot-9 senior quarterback Austin Norris. Norris ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run in which he squirted through the line, hit the second level and stiff-armed the Toutle Lake linebacker who came up to make the stop, bounced to the outside and ran by the Ducks for a 21-0 lead.

One big play after another was the story of the game as Toledo’s ground game couldn’t be stopped by the Ducks.

“I think that’s part of what we have to do offensively,” Christensen said of mixing up his running backs. “We don’t just like to give the ball to one guy. We like to spread it out, give different guys a chance to touch the ball, but also keep the defense on its heels a little bit.”

It wasn’t all bleak for Toutle Lake.

A handful of bright spots could be found over the course of the 48 minutes of play. One of those was junior quarterback Dylan Fraidenburg. Late in the first half, Fraidenburg finally had some time to use his mobility. After picking up a first down on a 23-yard run – the first time the Ducks had moved the chains all game – Toutle Lake head coach Austin Carey called the number of his quarterback again, this time with a boot leg.

Fraidenburg took the snap and rolled to his left where he encountered a Toledo defender in the open field. It was a mismatch. Fraidenburg juked Lawrence, ran by him to the inside, shed an arm tackle and was gone, out-running every remaining Toledo defender over the 35-yard carry to the end zone.

The score cut Toledo’s lead to 42-6. Toledo would take a 49-6 lead into halftime on Glass’ third touchdown of the half.

Another promising turn for the Ducks came in the third quarter when Dominic Rivera took the kickoff 60-yards down the sideline inside Toledo’s 25-yard line. Two plays later, Rivera ran straight up the gut for a 20-yard touchdown. It was one of the few times Toledo failed to win the line of scrimmage in Thursday’s game.

Rivera’s score cut Toledo’s lead to 55-14.

Toledo would tack on two more touchdowns, failing to make the two-point conversions each time. Trevin Gale scored on a 10-yard run and Weeks scored his third touchdown, this one a 19-yard run.

All told, the Riverhawks scored 10 touchdowns, with each one coming on the ground.

“That’s got to be your identity if you’re an offensive lineman, you’ve got to be a physical kid,” Christensen said. “We like to run the ball. Going into most games, that’s going to be our identity, is running the football, pounding the football.”

Toutle Lake (0-3, 0-1) found that out the hard way in Week 3. The Ducks are currently scheduled for a bye next week.

Toledo (2-1, 1-0) hosts North Beach in a non-conference game on Friday. However, the Hyaks were forced to cancel their game against Onalaska this week due to COVID-19 illness in proximity to the program.

Box Score

At Toledo

RIVERHAWKS 67, DUCKS 14

Toutle Lake  0 6 8 0 – 14

Toledo   21 28 6 12 – 67

Scoring Summary

TOL – Geoffrey Glass 5-yard run; Zach Smith kick

TOL – Zane Ranney 2-yard run; Smith kick

TOL – Austin Norris 42-yard run; Smith kick

TOL – Braylen Lawrence 17-yard run; Smith kick

TOL – Glass 5-yard run; Smith kick

TOL – Eli Weeks 2-yard run, Smith kick

TL – Dylan Fraidenburg 35-yard run; two-point failed

TOL – Glass 20-yard run; Smith kick

TOL – Weeks 1-yard run; extra-point no good

TL – Dominic Rivera 20-yard run; two-point conversion

TOL – Trevin Gale 10-yard run; two-point failed

TOL – Weeks 19-yard run; two-point failed

 

Team Stats

Rushing Yards 78 354

Passing Yards 0 76

Total Yards 78 430

Comp-Att-Int 0-3-1 2-3-1

Penalties/Yards N/A 4-25

 

Individual Stats

Rushing: TL--Fraidenburg 10/45; TOL--Glass 8/100, Ranney 4/58

Passing: TL--Fraidenburg 0-3/0; TOL--Weeks 2/3/76

Receiving: TOL--Bomanie Birdwell 1/55, Norris 1/21

Kelso used a dynamic passing attack in a dominant 47-14 road win at Capital, Friday. Sophomore quarterback Tucker Amrine completed 14 of 20 passes for 277 yards and four touchdowns while not turning the ball over once in just his second career start. He spread the ball around to eight different receivers. 

Results are in from the first round of voting in the AP High School football polls. See how the competition is stacking up for teams from The Daily News coverage area.

