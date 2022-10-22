2B High School Football: Toledo puts on firework display, defeats Kalama to clinch league title

TOLEDO — For the first time this season, high school football wasn’t played on a warm, sunny evening. Instead, it was entirely the opposite — all cold and wet and dark as night before kickoff.

For most of the evening, the rain didn’t appear to stop. More importantly, the rain did not stop the Toledo offense as it ran off with a 35-0 win over Kalama to capture the school's first league title since 2016.

The Riverhawks struggled to find a foothold early in the Central 2B League South Division contest as the game went back and forth for the first seven minutes. It wasn’t until the 4:42 mark in the first quarter, that the Toledo offense hit its stride with a Geoffrey Glass rushing touchdown to open the scoring.

From there, they never looked back.

“Not a lot of people believed in us coming into the season, and our guys wanted it,” said Mike Christensen after the blowout win. “They’ve been putting the work in since the beginning of the season. We’re finally seeing the results.”

It was Glass who once again led the Riverhawks to the win. Although, the conditions were not even close to what he would have preferred, the senior still finished with 20 carries for 103 yards, and two touchdowns.

“Geoff is huge for us, he’s an emotional leader.” Great kid off the field, and when he gets on the field it shows how much leadership means to him.”

Ethen Carver added in six rushes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the win, and Zane Ranney added 90 yards and a touchdown on a dozen touches. Quarterback Austin Norris ran 36 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run to cap the Riverhawks' scoring.

Toledo didn’t pick up any yards through the air.

On the flip side, Kalama’s young squad wasn’t able to find the end zone, but they hung in with the league champs for three quarters. Quarterback Aiden Brown led the Chinooks' offense, rushing for 74 yards on 16 attempts and completing four passes for 74 yards.

“We have a really young team, and although they didn’t have a lot of numbers, they played their guts out,” said Kalama coach Mike Phelps. “Unfortunately, football is a four-quarter game, and when we picked up a little momentum, we are already in a big hole.”

Toledo (7-1,5-0) will play their final regular season game next Thursday at home against Stevenson.

Kalama (2-5,2-2) will look to pick up an important league win against Adna, Thursday, on the road.