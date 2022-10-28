2B High School Football: Toledo goes down to the wire with Stevenson

TOLEDO — Thursday night was supposed to be a tune up game for Toledo. With 1A Stevenson in town for a non-league tilt in Week 9 the Riverhawks probably figured they’d put one more layer of polish on their trusty rushing machine and then ride out the clock while resting their starters for the postseason.

But that’s not the way it went down. Not at all.

Tied 28-28 with less than a minute remaining Toledo needed one more 1-yard touchdown run from their spark plug, Geoffrey Glass, and the senior delivered. Glass’ fourth touchdown of the night gave the home side a 34-28 victory and prompted a sigh of relief that could be heard from Ryderwood to Salkum.

It was the final tune up of the season for the champions of the 2B SWW South Division, and it prompted a bit more last minute maintenance than anyone expected.

“Hopefully we learned the lessons we need to learn from it,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “Hats off to Stevenson, too. They came to play. They had a lot of seniors playing their final games and you could tell they were highly motivated.

Toledo opened the game with a 70-yard drive that took 6:22 off the clock. Glass opened the scoring with one of those 1-yard plunges.

Stevenson answered right back with a 70-yard touchdown pass from Kacen Bach to Frank Jenkins. The point after kick from Bach put the Bulldogs on top with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

Toledo’s second drive lasted nearly three minutes and covered 65 yards. Ethan Carver cut across the defense for an 18-yard run to the end zone and quarterback Austin Norris ran in the conversion to put the Riverhawks back on top 14-7.

Stevenson then put together another successful air attack with Back completing three passes to cover 60 yards, including a 24-yard corner strike to Jenkins. With that, and a kick, the game was tied at 14-14 with less than a minute remaining in the quarter.

The Riverhawks reclaimed the lead momentarily when Glass punched in another short run with 8:27 left in the half, but the point after try sailed far left.

That missed kick was amplified five minutes later when Bach connected with Joseph Jenkins for a touchdown on 4th and goal from the 14-yard line, allowing the Bulldogs to take a 21-20 lead into the intermission.

“We knew they could throw the ball well,” Christensen said. “That was probably (Bach’s) best throwing game he’s had all year and he was on for sure. He was hitting guys who were covered and finding his spots.”

In the second half the Toledo secondary improved significantly, holding the Bulldogs scoreless for the first 21 minutes.

“Zane Ranney played a heckuva game for us defensive. He played really, really tough,” Christensen said.

Yet another one yard touchdown run from Glass early in the fourth quarter gave Toledo a 28-21 lead, but Stevenson used a play out of the Riverhawks’ own playbook with 2:50 remaining in the game and let Bach run a score in from the one yard line to tie the game up.

The Riverhawks’ game-winning drive started off going the wrong direction when a pitch to Ethen Carver was fumbled for a 10-yard loss. But Carver made up for it on the next play, picking up 40 yards to bring Toledo down to the red zone. A pair of eight yard runs by Norris and Glass set up the game-winning plunge with under a minute remaining on the clock.

After struggling to take care of the football throughout the game, and looking entirely pedestrian against the Bulldogs’ passing attack for the first 24 minutes of game time, the Riverhawks know they were lucky to snare the win.

“We lost the turnover game 3-0 and those are games you typically lose,” Christensen said.

Toledo will look to clean things up when it hosts Ilwaco for a district crossover playoff game next week. A game time and date had not been set prior to the print deadline, but Toledo was angling to play the game at Kelso on Thursday.

Mules make things interesting at Ony

ONALASKA — The Mules knew before their Friday night game that they’d already found a way into the playoffs thanks to some quirks of the football season. With Forks canceling the rest of its season due to poor behavior during a road trip on the bus, Wahkiakum was allotted a berth to the district crossover despite coming in last in the 2B SWW South Division.

That didn’t mean Wahkiakum didn’t have anything to play for, and even if pride was first on the list, the Mules made sure they showed up to play.

Still, after putting a scare into Onalaska by closing within one score early in the fourth quarter, Wahkiakum could do little except watch as the Loggers pulled away for a 50-28 win.

Trailing 14-0 in the first quarter the Mules started making noise when Zakkary Carlson got loose for a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Two more scores for the Loggers put them ahead 28-6 before Wahkiakum got all wound up again. A 69-yard touchdown pass from Brodie Avalon to Dominic Curl coupled with a point after kick brought the Mules back within two scores before the intermission.

Avalon finished with 131 passing yards on 13 attempts. Zakkary Carlson completed one pass for 45 yards to his brother Cooper Carlson.

Wahkiakum opened the second half with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Avalon to Carlson, before falling behind by two scores again later in the third quarter when the Loggers capped another one of their textbook ground and pound drives.

When Onalaska kicked off, though, Carlson fielded the ball and returned it 75-yards for the score to once again bring the Mules back within one score.

In addition to his two kick returns for touchdowns Carlson also rushed for a team-high 36 yards on nine carries. Curl picked up 34 yards on nine carries for the Mules.

While Onalaska was able to tack on two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away, the inspired play of the Mules was not lost on their coach.

“We were physical. I think it was the first time all year we were really physical with a team,” said Wahkiakum coach Ryan Lorenzo.

Grant Wilson, Tanner Collupy and Curl all received a head nod from their coach for their defensive efforts. In fact, Wilson got a whole bag of praise.

“You name it, he did it,” Lorenzo said. “I think he had to have a team-leading 16 or 17 tackles.

Next week, though, is not looking so bright for the Mules. After losing Nathan Garret and Cooper Carlson to injuries that will likely keep them out for an extended period of time, Wahkiakum faces the prospect of upsetting No.1 ranked Napavine in the district crossover round.

That game will be played at 7 p.m., Thursday, in Napavine.

Ilwaco picks up first win at La Conner

LA CONNER — The Fishermen picked up their first win of the season on Thursday with a 23-0 non-league victory over the Braves.

Ilwaco coach Ron Rood came away most impressed with his team’s efforts in securing the shutout.

“(Our) defense did an outstanding job,” Rood said.

But you can’t win if you can’t score as the Fishermen are all too aware.

Kaemon Sawa got Ilwaco on the scoreboard with a one yard touchdown run and a two-point pass from Ethan Hopkins to Dylan Pelas put the visitors up 8-0.

A two yard run by Pelas and a conversion pass from Hopkins to Sam Needham gave Ilwaco a 16-0 advantage.

An 11-yard touchdown run by Kyle Morris and an extra point by Derek Cutting capped Ilwaco’s offensive outburst.

“(The) offense ran well in 40 mile per hour conditions,” Rood said.

The winner of 2B SWW Lower Division, Ocosta, elected to dropout of their crossover playoff contest against Toledo. That move gave Ilwaco (1-7) a playoff berth, which will consist of an away game against Toledo next week. A time, date and location for that game had not been determined prior to the print deadline.

Toutle Lake scores 40, loses to Warriors

PUYALLUP — Facing the prospect of a winless season the Fighting Ducks lived up to their name Thursday. While Toutle Lake found its offensive punch the defense was lacking in a 69-40 season ending loss to Chief Leschi.

Dylan Fraidenberg opened the scoring for the visitors with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Michael Palmer, with Palmer galloping the final 37 yards to the end zone.

A twenty-point second quarter was the high point of the contest for Toutle Lake as it held leads at two different times in the first half.

Reuben Wynn notched a six yard touchdown run to open the second quarter. Fraidenberg then ran in the next score from a dozen yards out before going to the air again for an 80-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Webber that Webber packed the final 60 yards.

The Ducks put up 503 total offensive yards in the contest.

In the third quarter Fraidenberg connected with Webber again for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Fraidenberg led Toutle Lake with 114 rushing yards, while throwing for 130 more. Cam Wheatley added 74 yards on the ground and Webber accounted for 60 rushing yards.

The win brings the season to a close for Toutle Lake (0-8).