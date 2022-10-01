2B High School Football: Toledo comes out swinging against Onalaska

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks reversed the stream Friday night with a 38-12 win over Onalaska that marked the first time since 2018 that Toledo had gotten the best of the Loggers.

Playing against a foe who’s perhaps best known for its penchant for hitting early and often, the hosts from Cheese Town were the ones who pounded the curds this time around.

“We played real tough up front and we were able to control the line of scrimmage,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “The big thing for me was just the physicality. We became the team we needed to be to play Toledo football… I think we played tough tonight.”

One week after it had to endure a bye when North Beach canceled and then nobody else would accept an invite to play, Toledo showed very little rust getting back to game action.

"We had a great week of practice but you never know who it's going to go until the whistle blow and it's game time," Chistenensen said.

After taking the opening kickoff the Riverhawks capitalized almost immediately when Austin Norris connected with Geoffrey Glass for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game.

Toledo would go on to score the next four touchdowns to stake out a 31-0 lead midway through the third quarter. Defense helped the Riverhawks dominate across the board.

Glass scored the second touchdown of the night when he recovered a fumble and returned it seven yards for the score. Later in the contest Glass forced a fumble that was recovered by Toledo and was subsequently turned in to points.

“I think Geoffrey Glass, obviously, played a heckuva game,” Christensen said.

Quarterback Austin Norris punched in Toledo’s third score of the night on a one-yard plunge in the third quarter. Trevin Gale then recovered that fumble caused by Glass and returned it 36-yards to the house for an uppercut that landed square on the jaw of the Loggers.

That offensive outburst was powered by a mean Toledo defense.

“Zane Ranney played tough at linebacker,” Christensen said. “And Jai Tilton on the D-line, he stepped up and played a tough-tough football game for us.”

As the game wore on and feelings got hurt the hits began to shift from before the whistle to beyond the whistle. It’s not how Christensen would have preferred things to go, but he was proud of his guys for not backing down while keeping their heads cool enough to remain in the game..

“There were multiple times that things got a little chippy but the officials did a good job of controlling it,” Christensen said.

After a 45-yard touchdown run by Onalaska’s Kayden Mozingo finally put the Loggers on the board, the teams entered the fourth quarter with Toledo leading 31-6. A four-yard touchdown run by Ethen Carver capped the Riverhawks’ scoring for the night.

Onalaska added a touchdown late in the game on a 20-yard run by Blaze Underhill but it was far too little, far too late for the visitors.

Toledo beat Onalaska in total yardage 322-119. Glass led the way for the Riverhawks with 197 rushing yards on 24 carries. Norris had a nice game with 69 rushing yards on a dozen runs, while completing two of his six passes for 41 yards, with Glass catching both passes.

“I’ve just seen tons of growth since our first game against Raymond-South Bend.,” Christensen said. “Really, we’ve got boys who’ve started to become men. We’ve gone from kids who liked football and enjoy playing football to men who are ready to play real physical, aggressive football.”

Toledo (3-1, 2-0 league) will play at Wahkiakum next Friday at 7 p.m.