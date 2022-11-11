2B High School Football: Toledo answers back in 48-21 win over Kittitas in State playofs

KELSO — Toledo advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 2B State playoffs with a 48-21 win over Kittitas, Friday at Ed Laulainen Stadium.

It was the visiting team who wound up taking the lead early on, but the hosts stormed back beneath sunny skies of the afternoon contest. The Coyotes struck first when quarterback Josh Roshbach connected with Josiah Skindzier for a 79-yard touchdown pass.

That play happened before the duo of Geoffrey Glass and Ethen Carver were able get their hands on the pigskin. The duo went on to cross the end zone a combined four times in the first quarter of action alone for the Riverhawks. Three of those came on big yardage plays; a twenty yarder from Glass, and 13 and 18-yard runs from Carver.

Those four touchdowns gave the hosts a 28-7 lead heading into the second quarter of play, where both teams would score once more, as Toledo took a 35-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

“We executed our game plan very efficiently,” stated Toledo coach Mike Christensen. “Obviously, we had the three defensive breakdowns that led to touchdowns. Other than that we played solid defensively, and we executed on offense.”

Coming out of the locker room, Glass would tack on another touchdown run for Toledo as he led the way on offense with 83 yards rushing and three touchdowns. The red and black faithful from South Lewis County also saw Zane Ranney, Trevin Gale, and Carver eclipse 40 yards as well.

All told the Riverhawks picked up 256 yards on the ground with quarterback Austin Norris throwing for 43 more. Glass led Toledo on the ground with 83 rushing yards, and in the air with 41 receiving yards.

“We’ve been studying our opponents really well all season,” said senior running back Glass. “That’s one of the biggest reasons we’ve been able to execute offensively. Which I’m very proud of. It shows the determination that we have, and it shows that we want to get the leverage over the other team.”

The only loss this season for Riverhawks came in the season opener at Raymond-South Bend. Since that day they have won eight contets in a row.

Toledo will travel to eastern Washington next week to play against No. 4 seed Chewelah (Jenkins) in the quarterfinals of the 2B State playoffs.