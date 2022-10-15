2B High School Football: Seniors return for Kalama’s homecoming cakewalk over Wahkiakum

KALAMA — Last season the Chinooks boasted 22 seniors on a roster that soared all the way to a State championship. This year Kalama could fit their entire senior class on a tandem bicycle and Friday night marked the first time they were finally able to suit up in the same game.

With Kaden Stariha (concussion) and Jaxxon Truesdell (ankle) both managing to recover in time for kickoff against Wahkiakum the Chinooks were able to emerge victorious by a score of 36-14 in a must-win Central 2B League South Division football tilt up on the hill.

“We had both of our seniors coming off of injury,” Kalama coach Mike Phelps. “I’m happy for my seniors to have a good game during homecoming and get off the field with a pretty nice victory.”

By no means did the Chinooks dance their way to the win. In fact, the hosts held just a 6-0 lead at halftime thanks to a 21 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Aiden Brown to Truesdell in the corner of the end zone.

That slow going in the scoring column wasn’t indicative of a misfiring offense, though. Instead, the Chinooks fell victim to untimely penalties, a lost fumble, and a few impressive stands by the Wahkiakum defense once the field got short.

“Offensively I think we squandered a few opportunities in the first half,” Phelps said.

Luckily for the Chinook faithful who wanted an excuse to celebrate, Kalama switched into their dancing shoes at halftime and hung 30 points over the final 24 minutes. Even then, though, the game remained close as Wahkiakum notched 14 points of their own.

A 24 yard pass from Brown to Truesdell in the opposite corner of the end zone opened the third quarter scoring, capping a 60 yard drive that took just 1:31 off the clock. But Wahkiakum answered back with a 3-yard rushing score by Zakkary Carlson that he put a two-point bow on by catching a conversion pass from Brodie Avalon.

Leading by just six points Brown found some breathing room, and an opportunity to flash his footwork, by bouncing a run to the outside and running over a defender at the pylon for a 24 yard touchdown run.

After exchanging fumbles near midfield the Chinooks wound up no worse for the wear and Brown made the Mules pay when he got loose for a 15-yard touchdown run that zigged and zagged through the heart of the defense.

But Wahkiakum wasn’t keen to rollover. Instead, Jacob Johnson took the ensuing squib kickoff and took it 60 yards for a touchdown that reinvigorated the Mules’ sideline for a few fleeting moments.

With a ten point lead the Chinooks changed up their attack and inserted starting offensive lineman Luke Davidson in at running back in order to chew up some clock and turf at the same time. And the plan worked to perfection.

Davidson carried the ball nine times for 81 yards, including a six yard touchdown with 7:11 remaining in the game to essentially extinguish whatever hopes Wahkiakum had left.

“Luke obviously runs the ball very hard. He’s the kind of guy who’s going to do whatever you ask of him,” Phelps said. “To see him play that well both blocking and running, and to get into the end zone, I was very happy for him.”

If the Mules hadn’t packed it up for the night already then an interception late in the fourth quarter by Brown got the travel bags out and a 2-yard rushing touchdown by the ‘Nooks quarterback signaled that it was time to get the Wahkiakum bus warmed up.

Brown ran 11 times for 106 yards to lead the Chinooks and completed 18 of 31 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Brightbill caught five catches for 63 yards in the win and Truesdell hauled in 11 catches for 39 yards and the two scores.

Drew Schlangen picked up 30 yards on six carries for the Chinooks before exiting the game with a knee injury early in the third quarter.

“He’s a big presence for us on both sides of the ball and he was having a good game,” Phelps said.

On the defensive side of the ball Dylan Jones led the way for the ‘Nooks with four solo tackles and three assists. Brightbill added four solo tackles with an assist, and Davidson posted on solo tackle with seven assists. Not one to shy away from contact, Brown notched four assists to go with his interception.

“I was very proud of the way the defense played all game long, no matter who I put in,” Phelps said.

As for the Mules, the turning of the tide in the second half left coach Ryan Lorenzo searching for the right words in the parking lot long after the game had ended.

“It’s like a cascading domino effect. When one thing goes wrong everybody’s like, ‘Ah, that’s it. It’s over,’” Lorenzo said. “They know they do it. We’ve talked about it, but we haven’t figured out how to stop it.”

Zakk Carlson led the Mules with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Dom Curl added 41 yards on a dozen carries, and moved the chains for the first time on the night when he fielded a poor snap in punt formation and then barreled over a couple defenders to earn the first down.

“On offense Dom’s running the ball hard. He runs the ball like a man,” Lorenzo said. “He’s grown a lot this year. Hopefully these last three games he can show it off.”

Nobody played a larger role in opening up the running lanes for the Mules than Allan Smith, an imposing lineman in the midst of his firs season playing a varsity sport.

“Allan stepped up tonight,” Lorenzo said. “This is the first time I’ve had a lineman come up to coaches and say, ‘Run the ball behind me! That’s big.’”

Like the ‘Nooks, Wahkiakum also lost a player to injury when Tanner Collupy left the game late in the third quarter with a knee injury.

“(He) played the whole game hurt and he’s at the ER right now,” Lorenzo said as the bus idled in the late autumnal mix of wildfire smoke and fog. “That’s a big loss for us. He’s a linebacker and starting guard and losing him hurt.”

Wahkiakum (2-5, 0-4 league) will host Stevenson next Friday.

Meanwhile, Kalama will take on the South Division leading Riverhawks in Toledo on Friday as they look to climb the standings and improve their playoff crossover draw.

“The kids know what they have to do. Ideally we win out, but that’s a tall order against Toledo,” Phelps said. “They are very formidable and we’re going to have to get things clicking on all cylinders.”