2B High School Football: Kalama’s air attack knocked out at Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Chinooks showed up expecting a fistfight. What they wound up losing was a footrace with a few body blows mixed in during a 48-30 loss to Onalaska in a Central 2B League football game with playoff implications.

In reality, Thursday night's clash was a pairing of teams who’ve dropped from significant heights, and a contest to see who might get to their feet faster.

Last season Kalama defeated the Loggers in the most convincing fashion, 58-6, on its way to a State championship. That beatdown was payback for the spring '21 season when Onalaska won a slugfest that flirted with mayhem by a score of 68-58. That was just one season after the Loggers captured their own State title.

That made Thursday’s clash the rubber match between a bunch of fresh faces and the canvas mat bounced back better for the boys in purple and gold.

The Loggers showed an inclination to break from convention early when they deployed a shotgun formation as their primary set. Of course Onalaska still ran the ball, exclusively, but instead of grinding up yards like sausage at Finn’s Meats the Loggers broke off big plays utilizing a natural born stubborn streak and God-given speed.

Still, after giving up a touchdown on the opening drive the Chinooks found themselves tied with 4:55 left in the first quarter when quarterback Aiden Brown hit Kaden Stariha in the flat for a 10-yard touchdown connection.

But before the high-fives had stopped on the Chinooks’ sideline Onalaska had already answered back. In this case the response was an 84-yard touchdown burst up the gut by noted speedster Rodrigo Rodriguez.

That tit-for-tat set the pace for the rest of the night with the teams trading jabs and attempted knockout punches in between trips to the corner.

Just 35 seconds into the second quarter Brown decided to show off his legs when he busted off a 13-yard scramble for a score that saw him crash over the pylon in the end zone.

Brown led Kalama’s rushing attack with 100 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

Never at a loss for words, the Loggers replied right back with a streaking 85-yard kickoff return to the woodshed by Rodriguez.

Undeterred, Kalama went right back to working their plan. For one game at least that consisted primarily of swing passes and receiver reverses designed to get the ball into Ethan Brightbill’s hands.

Except when it wasn’t.

A 35-yard pass to Drew Schlangen brought the Chinooks into Onalaska territory and then Brown got loose for a 23-yard pick up down to the six-yard line. Schlangen got the glory on the drive sith a six-yard touchdown run around the end to tie the game at 18-18 with 9:32 left in the second quarter.

Over the course of the game Brown threw 54 times, completing 30 of those attempts for 274 yards. Brightbill was his favorite receiver with 96 yards on twelve catches. The Chinooks even won the battle for territory by gaining 399 total yards compared to the Loggers 377 all-rushing yards.

“Our offensive attack is getting better. We’re completing more passes,” Kalama coach Mike Phelps said. “It’s one of those things where once you find some success you just keep on going to the well.”

It was enough to make a spectator have to stop at the drinking fountain. But there was no time for that.

After getting pushed back to their own nine yard line the Chinooks forced a fumble and Noah White emerged with the football from the bottom of the pile. Looking to take the lead Kalama dialed up a trick play with Brightbill taking a handoff and throwing an end-over-end pass that was somehow hauled in by Kaden Stariha for a 27-yard gain. Then, facing 4th and 14 the ‘Nooks tried their luck again, calling for the same play but to the opposite side.

It was end-over-end again, but the heave was well off its mark and wound up as the first punch to come empty for either team.

With 3:30 left before the half and a short field the Loggers didn’t miss their mark, with quarterback Kayden Mozingo picking up all of 12 feet on fourth and two from the four-yard line. That score, plus the first successful two-point conversion of the night, gave Onalaska a 26-18 lead before half and Kalama never looked completely comfortable again.

“We knew coming into this it would be a very physical game, just like it always is with them. That’s the kind of offense they run,” Phelps said. “It’s a smash mouth offense and if you don’t bring it like they’re bringing it then you’re going to be a victim of it.”

In the second half Onalaska’s Sam Paankuk returned an interception down the sideline for a touchdown to take a two score lead. Later in the third quarter Brown then hit Brightbill for a 7-yard touchdown pass but with a failed conversion the Chinooks still trailed by 10 points and they never truly threatened again.

By the time Brown ran in a touchdown from two yards out midway through the fourth quarter the Loggers had pushed their lead to 40-24. And Onalaska had one more quick hitter in the bag when Rodriguez raced 11-yards for a touchdown that capped the scoring on the night.

Dyland Jones and Brightbill led the defense with six solo tackles and five assists. Luke Davidson added seven sol otackles with an assists and two tackles for a loss, while Hayden Lawson notched five solo tackles and three assists despite suffering a leg injury late in the first half. “Our kids are tough, I’ll tell you that. We had al ot of guys who went back in there and played with some pain and cramps,” Phelps said. “I’m very proud of my kids for their toughness but we’ve got to be mentally tough and we’ve got to be mentally disciplined.”

In the end those mistakes made it impossible to match the Loggers, with Mozingo rushing 26 times for 204 yards and three scores and Rodriguez adding 144 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go with his blazing kick return.

The loss wasn’t just tough on the Chinooks’ pride and pain tolerance, it was also a significant blow to their trajectory for the postseason.

“It makes it very rough, to be honest with you,” Phelps said. “Now Toledo is a game that we kind of have to win or we’re on the backside of the seeding for the crossover game.”

The defending State champions from Kalama (1-4, 0-1) will have to put the Riverhawks on the backburner for now, though. Next Friday the Chinooks will host their league foes from Wahkiakum County with a 7 p.m. kickoff.