2B High School Football: Kalama creates 3-way tie for 2nd place with 36-6 win at Adna

ADNA — Three weeks ago it was unclear if the Chinooks were even going to be able to make the playoffs. On Thursday night, as a curious goose circled overhead, Kalama interjected themselves right back into the heart of the postseason conversation by dismantling Adna 36-6 in a pivotal Central 2B League (South Division) football contest.

The win catapulted the ‘Nooks from the fringes of the standings into a three-way tie with Onalaska and Adna for second place in the C2BL South. A coin flip conducted by the assorted athletic directors from each school was then conducted at a restaurant not far from the shadow of the Uncle Sam billboard alongside I-5 in Lewis County. When the coins had landed the Chinooks were standing in third place, and for the first time all season the defending State champions looked like a formidable threat to be reckoned with on the postseason trail.

“That was the most complete game we’ve had,” Kalama coach Mike Phelps said. “We told our kids coming into it that their defense is really tough. They just beat Ony last week and Ony ran all over the top of us.”

But on a brisk Thursday night tucked between slumbering hay fields the Chinooks finally came to life.

Facing 3rd and goal from the 21 yard line in the first quarter Kalama called on their jumbo set to solve the problem. Quarterback Aiden Brown took the snap and then hauled the rock right up the guts of the Pirates’ defense for a touchdown.

A field goal by Jonnathan Martinez with 5:21 left in the first quarter gave Kalama a 10-0 lead, but Adna had one ace up its sleeve on the night. That surprise came in the form of Seth Meister, who fielded the ensuing kickoff for Adna and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

From there, though, everything broke Kalama’s way. That good fortune included, but was not limited to, the goose that circled the field in the second half and unloaded its lunch near the Kalama sideline without hitting anyone in black and orange.

Facing another third and long situation in the red zone in the first quarter the Chinooks again turned to their power formation, this time handing the ball to Drew Schlangen who toted it 14 yards for the score.

Schlangne finished with 36 yards on six carries as the Chinooks spread the ball around in the backfield to keep the aggressive Adna defense as honest as can reasonably be expected from a motley gang of Pirates.

“Everybody who got a chance to run the ball ran hard,” Phelps said. “Luke Davidson ran hard. Drew Schlangen, who’s been nursing injuries all year long, he looked like he was finally comfortable. Hayden Lawson had some good runs, and Aiden Brown made some great cutbacks a couple times and kept one in bounds that couldn’t have been in by more than a quarter of an inch.”

Davidson had a long touchdown run called back for a penalty but still finished with 43 yards on three carries. Brown led the way with 175 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.

Leading 17-6 after one quarter, with 176 yards of total offense compared to just six for Adna, the Chinooks took a 24-6 lead after Adna attempted a pass only to see the receiver slip and the ball bounce off his hand at ground level and straight into the arms of Kaden Stariha. The Kalama senior returned the interception 78 yards for a touchdown as the Adna sideline argued that the ball had actually hit the turf.

“Kaden Stariha made a phenomenal interception that just happened to bounce out of that kid’s hand and he picked it up and ran with it,” Phelps said.

The Kalama defense was stout all evening, and not much of that can be chalked up to luck. Dylan Jones led the defense with four solo tackles, 10 assists, one sack and one fumble recovery. Ethan Birghtbill added seven solo tackles and two assists, while Lawson tallied two solo tackles, four assists, one fumble recovery and an interception.

“Dylan Jones is a monster. It doesn’t matter where I put him. His goal is to play in college, it’s just a matter of what level,” Phelps said.

Kalama turned a 24-6 halftime lead into a four touchdown lead just 23 seconds into the third quarter when Brown got loose for a 45-yard touchdown run. After an interception in Adna territory by Lawson the ‘Nooks went back to the ground game and it was Schlangen who punched in their final score of the night with a three yard carry that put Kalama up 36-6 with 10:44 remaining in the third quarter.

With an insurmountable lead the Chinooks continued to work on their passing game, with mixed results. Brown wound up completing 14 of his 35 pass attempts for 150 yards, but lost two of those throws to interceptions. Jaxxon Truesdell was Brown’s favorite target, tallying seven catches for 57 yards. Truesdell also hauled in two interceptions on the night, with both of those coming on the same Adna drive after he fumbled the first one back to the Pirates.

“Jaxxon Tuesdell provided true senior leadership tonight. Made a lot of good catches and got hit out of bounds at least five times,” Phelps said. “He kept his cool and made a ton of great plays on both sides of the ball.”

Stariha and Brightbill each caught two passes on the night, picking up 40 and 34 yards, respectively.

After a poor showing in the midst of a monsoon last week Kalama spent its practice time this week down at Haydu Park in order to get a feel for real grass under their feet. The approach worked so well that the Chinooks might just have to make Haydu their official practice facility.

With a third place finish in league play the Chinooks will face off with Raymond-South Bend in the District crossover round next week.

“If we can get the boys to play like this again next week, win, lose or draw I’ll be happy,” Phelps said.