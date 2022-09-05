2B High School Football: Ilwaco trades the beach for the mountains, winds up waxed at Morton-White Pass

MORTON — The Ilwaco Fishermen were supposed to stick close to their native habitat for their season opener on the gridiron but fate had other plans.

After the North Beach Hyaks were forced to cancel their kickoff with Ilwaco due to a dearth of players, the Fishermen got creative and picked up a game against Morton-White Pass on short notice before winding up on the wrong side of a 44-8 outcome Saturday in the cradle of the Cascade Mountains.

Faced with the possibility of picking up a free notch in the win column the Fishermen weren’t interested. And even after taking their lumps in East Lewis County, the Ilwaco side still felt like it was better to have played and lost than to have never played at all.

“Our team has three seniors. We did not take a forfeit from North Beach because we need to play,” first-year Ilwaco coach Ron Rood said.

Morton-White Pass put tailback Carter Dantinne and quarterback Brecken Pelletier right to work. Dantinne rushed for two first quarter scores and finished the day with a game-high 122 rushing yards. Pelletier kept the ball 10 times himself, picking up 104 yards and punching in one touchdown.

All told the Timberwolves picked up 264 total yards of offense, each and every one of them coming on the ground.

Ilwaco found the end zone once in the first half but trailed 22-8 at the intermission. Things didn’t get any better for the Fishermen down the stretch where they were outscored 22-0 in the second half.

“We moved the ball okay but had six turnovers, two for touchdowns,” Rood said.

Ilwaco (0-1) is set to host King’s Way Christian for a non-league contest on Friday.

Editor’s Note: Stats for Ilwaco had not been made available to The Daily News as of Monday.