2B High School Football: Fraidenberg’s trio of TD’s not enough for Toutle Lake at Ocosta

WESTPORT — Toutle Lake quarterback Dylan Fraidenberg threw for a touchdown and ran in two more, Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to get the Fighting Ducks over the top in a 60-34 league loss to Ocosta.

Toutle Lake’s first score came on a pass from Fraidenberg that went for 27-yards to Caleb Webber. That first quarter touchdown was reinforced when the Ducks’ quarterback packed the ball into the end zone for the ensuing two-point conversion.

In the third quarter Fraidenberg rushed for a pair of scores, breaking off touchdown runs of 30 and eight yards.

The Ducks found far more success on the ground (291 yards) than through the air (42 yards). Fraidenberg churned up 150 of those yards himself, with Dom Rivera adding 65 and Webber accounting for 45.

Toutle Lake coach Austen Carey picked Des Swofford as a standout from the offensive line who helped to open holes for the Ducks.

In the fourth quarter Rivera helped Toutle Lake along when he returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown. A five yard touchdown run by Reuben Wynn later in the quarter, followed by Wynn’s own two-point run, wound up being the last of the offense for the visitors.

Carey tabbed Rivera as the team’ special teams player of the game, while Webber earned praise from his coach for his effort on both sides of the ball. The Ducks’ coach also pointed out the sustained tackling efforts of Blake Chrisler and Reuben Wynn, along with the containment and pursuit display put on by Wes Opsahl.

Originally slated for Friday, the game was pushed back to Saturday to accommodate a skinny phone tree of officials in Grays Harbor.

Toutle Lake (0-6) is scheduled to host North Beach on Friday.