2B Girls Soccer: Toledo falls behind early in loss to Adna

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks will take at least one lesson away from Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to Adna.
Good starts are good. Bad starts are bad.
Playing on their home pitch at Ted Hippi Field the Toledo girls soccer team fell behind 3-0 in the first half and was unable to dig out of the hole on the way to a Central 2B League loss.
"Our girls played and worked super hard," Toledo coach Courtney Moore said. "Unfortunately we got down three goals (in the) first half but we won the second half."
Gabby Solem scored in the 20th minute to kick off the Pirates scoring. In the 31st minute Ava Humphrey took a pass from Solem and turned it into another score, and in the 40th minute Rocio Ruiz de Velasco Guillen gave Adna its lasting advantage off an assist from Humphrey.
On the flip side, a goal in the 69th minute by eighth grader Peyton Holter was all the Riverhawks’ offense could muster on the night. Toledo goalkeeper Daphnie Bybee posted 11 saves in an effort to keep her team within striking distance.
Toledo (0-2, 0-1 league) will play at Tenino on Thursday.