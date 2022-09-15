2B Girls Soccer Roundup: Hollifield’s hat trick helps Kalama to 8-0 win at Forks

FORKS — The Kalama girls soccer team got its kicks in on the Olympic Peninsula with Bridgette Hollifield notching a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Forks, Wednesday.
Showing no signs of tired legs after disembarking from the marathon road trip the Chinooks jumped out to a 6-0 lead at the intermission.
Aside from Holllifield’s three scores, Ava Ripp added two goals while Josie Brandenburg, Rylin Shinzing and Sienna de Christina all notched one goal each.
Brandenburg added two assists, with Hollifield, Ripp, Sophie GIven, Emma Foreman, Jadon Wright and Jasmine Dunlap all posting an assist in the win.
Kalama goalkeeper Jessica Meyer added another shutout to the back of her trading card.
“(It was a) great team effort,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “(I’m) proud of the way the girls supported each other. (We had) a lot of team chemistry. (It was a) good win for the school.”
Kalama (2-1) will begin its Central 2B League slate with a match at Napavine on Monday.
Free Kicks
- Winlock lost 10-2 at Ocosta.
- Toutle Lake lost 6-0 at South Bend.
*The Daily News was unable to obtain any other stats or information for these matches.