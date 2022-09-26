 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B Girls Prep Soccer

2B Girls High School Soccer: Toutle Lake left high and dry at Onalaska

ONALASKA — Hopefully the Fighting Ducks took a detour to the ol’ Mill Pond on Monday. After suffering an 11-0 loss to Onalaska in Central 2B League soccer play the Toutle Lake girls soccer team probably wouldn’t have been averse to a little change of scenery.

Brooklyn Sandridge led the Loggers with five goals on the night. Sandridge notched the first goal of her glut in the 16th, adding on in the 19th, 26th, 42nd and 55th minutes.

Randi Haight posted a hat trick with three goals and Kaiyah Sandridge added a brace. Kate Zandell scored one goal for Onalaska to round out the home team scoring.

Toutle Lake managed to get just two shots up on frame in the contest, with Onalaska goalkeeper Hailee Brown knocking them both down.

Toutle Lake (0-6, 0-4 league) will host the defending State champions of Kalama on Wednesday.

Free Kick

Ilwaco hosted Napavine on Monday and lost 7-1. Chloe Stringer scored the lone goal for the Fishermen.

