2B Girls High School Soccer Roundup: Kalama takes out Highland in State semifinal rematch

COWICHE — The Chinooks celebrated their first win of the season, and a Bridgette Hollified hat trick, Saturday against a familiar foe defeating Highland 4-0 in a non-league girls soccer match.

After winning the 2B state championship last season Kalama suffered a loss to Woodland in their season opener last week but vowed to get right against the Scotties in order to prove their merit. After shutting out the Scotties following a three hour bus ride, it’s safe to say the ‘Nooks are back.

Hollifield scored Kalama’s lone goal against Woodland in the season opener and backed that effort up with a three goal performance to lead the way against Highland. Josie Brandenburg scored the Chinooks only other goal in the Saturday matinee game.

Elyse de Christina and Lilly Hostetter each assisted on a goal for Kalama.

After being peppered with 20 shots by the Beavers in the 8-Mile War last Tuesday, Kalama goalkeeper received a bit of a break against the Scotties thanks to the defensive backline. Meyer posted a clean sheet against just two attempts.

“(It was) all-around great teamwork,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “Looking forward to playing Forks on Wednesday.”

Kalama (1-1) will travel to Forks for a non-league game starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tenino takes a trip to rip Fishermens’ nets

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls soccer team couldn’t get pointed in the right direction Saturday as the 1A Beavers of Tenino came to town and secured an 8-0 non-league victory.

Cheyenne Rossow notched a brace for the Beavers with goals in the 18th and 26th minutes. Abagail Archibald opened the scoring when she tickled the twin in the 15th minute.

Tenino’s Elizabeth Diskin and Nicole Fralick added goals in the 29th and 36th minutes, respectively, with Rilee Jones and Kami Oliveira each sneaking in goals before the half to take a 7-0 lead.

Allison Kalkus posted her first varsity goal in the 58th minute to cap the scoring on the day.

“Nice to come out to the beach and get a win,” Beavers coach Dave Montgomery told The Chronicle.

Ilwaco (0-1) was set to try again with a Monday game at Toutle Lake.