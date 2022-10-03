2B Girls High School Soccer Roundup: Hollifield hat trick highlights Kalama's 8-0 win over Toledo

KALAMA — The Chinooks took what they wanted and gave up nothing in return on the way to an 8-0 win over Toledo, Monday, in Central 2B League girls soccer play.

Bridgette Hollifield led the Kalama offense with three goals on the night. But Hollifield showed she knows how to distribute, too, dishing a pair of assists to help spread the good vibes around the pitch.

There was no Chinook in a more generous mood than Josie Brandenburg who put a boot on five assists. That handful of dimes acted as an exclamation point to the two goals she posted in the win.

Kalama led 4-0 at the intermission and doubled their lead over the final 40 minutes.

Sophie Given added two goals to the Chinooks’ tally and Sienna DiCristina notched one goal on the night.

Jessica Meyer managed yet another shutout in between the pipes, and hasn’t surrendered a goal since an opening night loss at Woodland. With a forcefield defense in effect on the Chinooks’ third of the field Meyer has had more than a few boring nights in the box.

“Our defense played lights out allowing Toledo one shot,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “(It was a) great team effort. Shout out to the girls coming off the bench. (Another) good all around effort.”

Kalama (7-1, 3-0 league) will take a break from its C2BL slate for a match at Ridgefield on Wednesday.

Ocosta overwhelms Ilwaco

WESTPORT — In a terrestrial battle between rival port towns it was Ocosta that came out on top, Monday, defeating Ilwaco 8-2 in Pacific 2B League girls soccer action.

The Fishermen got off to a promising start when Ione Sheldon scored in the sixth minute.

But the good times didn’t last for Ilwaco as the hosts netted scores in the sixth, ninth and 19th minutes to steal all the momentum away.

Ilwaco got one back in the 35th minute when Abbiegail Williams found the back of the net. Again, though, Ocosta answered back quick with a goal in stoppage time to take a 4-2 lead into halftime.

The second half was all Ocosta as the hosts peppered the goal with shots and slotted four of them home.

Fishermen net tender Zoey Zuern managed 17 saves on a busy night in the box.

Ilwaco (2-4, 2-3 league) will play at Adna on Wednesday.

Onalaska rumbles by Winlock

WINLOCK — The Cardinals were unable to defend The Nest, Monday, dropping a Central 2B League girls soccer contest 3-0 to the visitors from Onalaska.

Brooklyn Sandridge led the Loggers with two goals. Randi Haight added a goal and Kaiyah Sandridge notched a pair of assists.

Winlock managed just one shot on frame in the contest, with Onalaska goalkeeper Hailee Brown knocking it down unceremoniously.

Winlock (3-4-1, 2-2-1 league) will host Toutle Lake on Wednesday.