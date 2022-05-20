2B District Track and Field: Toledo boys third, Kalama girls fourth at Districts

CHEHALIS — The Toledo boys track and field team led all area sides Friday, taking third as a team out of 21 schools at the 2B District I/IV championship meet at W.F. West High School.

“We had a whale of a meet," Toledo coach Don Schaplow said. “We had way more successes than heartbreaks today, but it was tough.”

Kalama led the way in the girls meet with a fourth-place team finish.

On the field, Carson Olmstead won the boys javelin for Toledo with a PR, and school record, of 173 feet, 7 inches.

“In the javelin it was an epic shootout," Schaplow said.

Wyatt Nef set the mark early by breaking Olmstead's week-old school record, but wound up in third place by the end of the day.

“He was the school record holder for about 45 seconds before Olmstead stepped in and set a new record," Schaplow said. “Now we are one and three in the state, and Max Cox (Kalama) is fourth.”

Conner Olmstead cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump. The Olmstead brothers also teamed up with Jordan Mckenzie and Nef to take first in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:31.41.

Conner Olmstead also qualified for State in the 400 (52.60), and Carson Olmstead made the cut in the 300-meter hurdles (43.23). Treyton Martin qualified with a fourth-place time of 10:54.31 in the 3,200, and Nef got in for both the javelin (third place at 166 feet, 11 inches) and the long jump (fourth place at 19.25 inches).

Kalama’s girls brought home top marks in the 4x100 relay, with Alena Ross, Irene Martinez, Bridgette Hollifield, and Kailey Shipley winning by over a second at 52.89. The rest of the relays went nearly as well for the Chinooks, with Jasmine Dunlap joining Martinez, Hollifield, and Shipley to finish second in the 4x200 (1:53.84) and Reese Hollingsworth, Dunlap, Hollifield, and Martinez taking third in the 4x400 (4:30.49).

Shipley also finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.45) and fourth in the triple jump (31 feet, 3 inches). Ross finished second in the pole vault (10 feet), Martinez was third in the 400 (1:05.35), and Hollingsworth was seventh in the 400 (1:08.60). Marin Ripp took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.36) and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (56.51).

Toutle Lake’s Chase Lynn earned the area’s only other individual win, taking first in the long jump with a new PR of 21 feet, 2.5 inches.

Beyond that, though, local athletes earned a boatload of State bids, with the top five boys and top seven girls in each event qualifying as a matter of course. Additionally a handful of athletes punched their tickets based on official State qualifying times.

“Overall it’s just a testament to the strength of our side of the state," Schaplow said. "Our district meet really sets the table for a strong state meet between the same schools, because we really are in the toughest part of the state.”

State qualifiers:

Boys

100 meters: Payton Sickles (WIN). 200 meters: Chase Leigh (KAL). 400 meters: Conner Olmstead (TOL), Ayden Woodby (ILW). 800 meters: Collin Regalado (WIN). 3,200 meters: Chase Trodahl (WIN), Treyton Marty (TOL). 300-meter hurdles: Carson Olmstead (TOL). 4x100 relay: Kalama (Leigh, Cox, Meyer, Dubke). 4x400 relay: Toledo (Mckenzie, Co. Olmstead, Nef, Ca. Olmstead). Shot Put: Isaac Ramirez (WIN), Max Cox (KAL). Javelin: Carson Olmstead (TOL), Wyatt Nef (TOL), Max Cox (KAL), Wayne Harrison (WAK). High Jump: Conner Omstead (TOL). Pole Vault: Anthony Peonio (KAL), Logan Roush (ILW). Long Jump: Chase Lynn (TL), Wyatt Nef (TOL), Nate Meyer (KAL).

Girls

100 meters: Kailey Shipley (KAL). 200 meters: Jasmine Kemmerer (TOL). 400 meters: Irene Martinez (KAL), Reese Hollingsworth (KAL). 800 meters: Sabrina Lessenden (ILW), Paige Hill (TOL). 1,600 meters: Emma Brundage (ILW), Karley Harris (TOL). 3,200 meters: Sabrina Lessenden (ILW). 100-meter hurdles: Marin Ripp (KAL). 300-meter hurdles: Jasmine Kemmerer (TOL), Marin Ripp (KAL). 4x100 relay: Kalama (Ross, Martinez, Hollifield, Shipley). 4x200: Kalama (Dunlap, Martinez, Hollifield, Shipley), Toledo (Harris, Filla, Hill, Kemmerer). 4x400: Kalama (Hollingsworth, Dunlap, Hollifield, Martinez), Ilwaco (Cunningham, Brundage, Lessenden, Thomas). Discus: Addison Hall (WIN), Jenna Oberndorf (TOL). Javelin: Reigha Niemeyer (WAK), Lyndzie Filla (TOL). Pole Vault: Alena Ross (KAL). Long Jump: Cali Scofield (WIN), Tazlina Thomas (ILW). Triple Jump: Tazlina Thomas (ILW), Kailey Shipley (KAL).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0