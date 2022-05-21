2B District Softball: Toutle Lake eliminated with tight loss to Rainier

CENTRALIA — Toutle Lake suffered a blowout loss to Adna in the early game of the 2B District IV Tournament on Friday, but the Ducks rallied back for a tight game with Rainier, Wash. later in the day before ultimately falling 2-1 to end their season.

“They didn’t give this game up,” Toutle Lake Coach Cortney Byman said. “They came out and they swung, they hit, they ran. It just boils down to who’s got the distance and it wasn’t our day today.”

The Ducks put their run on the board against the Mountaineers in the first inning when Makkinley Byman scored off a wayward bunt attempt to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. From there, though, the Ducks fell silent at the plate over the rest of the game.

The Mountaineers managed to tie things up on an RBI double from Bailey Swenson in the bottom of the third.

With runs few and far between, Rainier turned to small ball to take the lead in the sixth, scoring on a squeeze play at the plate to take the lead and eventually send the Ducks home.

Through sheer will the Ducks managed to hold the Mountaineers off the board the majority of the game despite getting outhit 10-4 on the day. Jasmine Smith was the key factors in keeping the Mountaineers in check, finishing with six innings pitched and allowing just the two runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and zero free passes on the game.

“She hit her spots phenomenally,” Coach Byman said. “She has been the rock since she started throwing for the Ducks in eighth grade. What can you take away from somebody who’s doing that year after year?”

Smith was also helped out by an error-free performance from her defense behind her, including a diving stop at first from Karlie Smith to end the sixth and save the Ducks from falling into a bigger hole for the final frame.

Naomi Chavez accounted for half of the Ducks’ hits, finishing 2-for-3 in their final game. Jordyn Grabenhorst went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Karlie Smith was 1-for-3.

The loss brings an end to an interesting year for the Ducks that included a plethora of lineup combinations for an assortment of reasons. Their steady efforts made their coach all the more proud with how far they were able to make it in the end.

“They battle. We have been riddled with injuries,” Coach Byman said. “We’re fielding the field and that is it, we don’t have a bench. And these guys have continuously come out and have played positions that they get to try out once or twice in practice. Can’t ask much more than that.”

The Ducks are fortunate enough to only graduate two seniors this year, Makinnley Byman and Grabenhorst, but those two have played a vital role for the Ducks.

“Big shoes to fill, but we’ve got a couple of youngsters coming up that are going to fill some of those shoes and they’re going to do great,” Coach Byman said. “This team is going to go far.”

The seniors had anything but a typical high school career with two COVID-impacted seasons stuck right in the middle, followed by a dreary spring that featured “snow, sleet and hail,” but those obstacles are what sets this group apart.

“We have been running on fumes since halfway through the season,” she said. “The journey’s been long, but it takes these guys working hard day in and day out and they do.”

This year also marks the last with Coach Byman at the helm, as she and her family are set to move from the area this offseason. Byman said the departure is difficult because of the hard work the kids put in, but she doesn’t see herself staying away from the diamond for too long.

“Once a coach, always a coach,” she said. “When you say you’re done, you’re never done.”

