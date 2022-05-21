2B District Softball: Toledo turned upside down by Forks, returns to do-or-die territory

CENTRALIA — The Riverhawks had their wings clipped by Forks when most kids were still watching cartoons Saturday morning. With a berth to State left hanging precariously in the balance the Toledo softball team was hoping that the procedures proved to be reversible, and fast.

The Spartans came out hot on the second day of the 2B District IV baseball tournament and put the Riverhawks away 11-1 in just five innings. Forks won every facet of the game including dugout hooting and hollering, pounding out 15 hits on the way to the mercy-rule victory.

With their ace Bethany Bowen in the circle the Riverhawks felt good coming into the game, but that feeling quickly dissipated. After a scoreless first inning faded away the Spartans hung a half dozen runs in the bottom of the second inning while notching six hits to keep the Ferris Wheel on the field turning. Kadie Wood put the spin into hyperdrive with a double when the Forks lineup turned over, finishing the game with two hits and two runs scored.

“Forks is a good hitting team to start with,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “There’s not really an excuse from me. They beat us both sides of the plate.”

Bowen looked far from her usual self on the slab, striking out just one Spartan over five innings of work. Toledo played well behind their ace hurler, but Forks had a knack for finding green in the outfield.

“We made some fantastic plays and then we weren’t able to make some plays on some solid hits they had.”

Kyra Neel added two hits, a double and two runs for Forks, while Nicole Winger and Erika Williams each turned in two hit performances.

Toledo notched its only run in the third inning when Abbie Marcil jumped on an offering from Chloe Gaydeski and turned it into a monster mash that had spectators scrambling to move their cars well beyond the centerfield fence.

“Abbie is a great hitter. She’s in that three spot and she got a hold of one that went on the other side of the fence for a dinger,” Davis said. “Unfortunately we didn’t have anyone in front of her on that one to get things rolling and going.”

Greenlee Clark and Brynn Williams each added a hit for the Riverhawks, but that was all they would muster as a team.

The loss left Toledo more or less right back where they were less than 24-hours earlier; staring at a loser-out game to end their day at the ballpark. This time around, though, the Riverhawks needed to win two games in order to earn their golden ticket to the state tournament. That road back to the right side of the bracket started with a contest against Onalaska on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ll see what we can do to regroup and come back out,” Davis said. “We’ll probably do something different in the circle for Bethany. It looked like she got a sore arm there at the end of the game.”

Riverhawks rebound against Loggers

Toledo took care of the first order of business on their path to redemption Saturday afternoon when it defeated Onalaska 16-5. The win left the Riverhawks just one win away from making reservations in Yakima for next week’s 2B state tournament.

Greenlee Clark led the game off with a solo home run and then added a pair of base-clearing doubles later in the game. She finished 4-for-5 at the plate with seven runs batted in and three runs scored. Abbie Marcil added three hits for Toledo with two doubles and four RBIs.

Averie Robins earned the win for the Riverhawks, pitching six innings and allowing five runs on eight hits.

Toledo was set to play a crossover game against Coupeville, the No. 1 seed out of District I, on Saturday night for the final berth to State out of the tournament. That game was slated to begin after the print deadline for Sunday’s newspaper.

For the full story on Toledo's win over Onalaska, as well as the results from their game against Coupeville look online at TDN.com or in Tuesday’s print edition of The Daily News.

