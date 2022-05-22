2B District Softball: Toledo takes the long way to State

CENTRALIA — If you plotted out the longest path to State at the beginning of the 2B District IV Softball Tournament, that route would be the exact one Toledo took to get to the big party at the end of the year.

In total the Riverhawks played six games, lost two, won four, and will be heading to the State Tournament after crossing over to play District I champion Coupeville in a district crossover game and beating the Wolves 15-4 to punch their ticket.

Toledo coach Jeff Davis joked that the long journey was the best route possible because it just gave the Riverhawks more practice against good teams.

“Our league is tough and the district is tough,” Davis said. “I feel like when we go to State we’ve been playing that caliber of teams the whole tournament.”

Before the Riverhawks got to the crossover, they had to take care of business against Central 2B League foe Onalaska after falling to Forks on Saturday morning.

The Riverhawks were swept by the Loggers in the regular season and run-ruled in their second matchup, but this Toledo team wasn’t the same as the one earlier this year as the Riverhawks marched to a 16-5 win in six innings.

“They just don’t want to lose,” Davis said. “They don’t want to be done. They had a goal they wanted to go to State and we’ve talked about what it takes to do that.”

Greenlee Clark was the driving force in the game for the Riverhawks. Clark blasted a solo homer to lead off the game, then cleared the bases with a three-run double as part of a seven-run fourth inning, before repeating her success with another bases-clearing double during an eight-run sixth inning.

“Just all day today she was awesome,” Davis said.

Clark finished 4-for-5 with seven RBIs to propel the Riverhawks to the win. Abbie Marcil also did her part going 3-for-5 with four RBI on the game.

The Riverhawks had a brief break before retaking the field at 6 p.m. for the crossover with Coupeville and early on it looked as though the busy slate of games would get to them. The Wolves plated three runs in the first and another in the second to build a 4-0 lead, but Toledo was just waiting for their time to strike.

Averie Robins helped her cause in the circle with a two-run double and Brynn Williams also knocked in a run with a single up the middle to cut the lead to 4-3. Toledo tacked on two more on a groundout by Mialeigh Jurica in the fourth that scored a runner from third and allowed another to come home on a Coupeville throwing error to take a 5-4 lead.

After Bethany Bowen took over on the rubber for Robins, she smashed a two-run double the opposite way into the gap in left-center to tack on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth. The Riverhawks just kept rolling with four more in the sixth, highlighted by a laser of a home run off the bat of Marcil that scored two to give Toledo an 11-4 lead.

“Abbie Marcil is just hitting the snot out of the ball,” Davis said.

The Riverhawks closed out the comeback win, clinching their spot at State and the celebration was fitting of a team that just finished five games in two days: subdued.

“They’re very resilient, they don’t quit,” Davis said. “It doesn’t matter…we’ve been down before and come back. So when we got down…it was just like ‘Hey, we’re going to get our shots and let’s just stay the course and keep swinging it.’”

Marcil finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs Clark racked up another four hits, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs scored.

Bowen finished things out on the mound and got the win while fighting through some pain after rolling her ankle on Friday.

“Bethany came to me before this game and said ‘I’ve got a few innings,’” Davis said. “So it was just going with Averie and then if we needed Bethany, and I thought at that point we did.”

Bowen tossed four frames and held the Wolves scoreless on four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Toledo will await their seeding for State on Sunday before heading off to Yakima for State on May 27 and 28.

