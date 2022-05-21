2B District Softball: Toledo hangs on, stays alive with win over Raymond

CENTRALIA — After an opening round loss to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Toledo needed a win over Raymond to stay alive in the 2B District IV Tournament on Friday evening at Fort Borst Park in Centralia. The Seagulls gave the Riverhawks just about all they could handle, but Toledo managed to hold on for an 11-9 win.

“Right off the bat we were down (3-0) and these girls have been down before and they don’t quit," Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. "They know we have our turn to bat.”

Raymond jumped ahead with a three-run first, and turned that into a 4-2 lead after an inning and a half, but the Riverhawks broke free in the bottom of the second with five runs to jump ahead 7-4. Averie Robins and Brynn Williams both notched two-RBI singles up the middle in back-to-back at-bats to spark the big inning.

Raymond chipped back with a run in the third and fourth, but the Riverhawks had another big inning up their sleeves in the fourth. Williams played her part once again with a solo shot to dead center that sent a Raymond outfielder barreling through the temporary fence, then Abbie Marcil laced a two-run double in the gap to give Toledo an 11-6 lead with three innings left to play.

But Raymond didn’t let their season end quietly. The Seagulls scored a pair of runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to pull within two, but Bethany Bowen shut the door with a scoreless seventh frame to seal the win and close out a complete game in the circle.

“There was live action the whole game,” Davis said. “We booted the ball a little bit, they hit the ball good, we responded the way I want them to respond. They didn’t hang their heads, they didn’t quit. They picked each other up.”

Bowen powered through the game after rolling her ankle and refusing to leave the circle. She yielded 11 hits but only two of the Seagulls’ nine runs were earned thanks to five errors from Toledo in the field. Bowen struck out seven and walked five from the rubber.

“I thought Bethany worked really good today on the mound,” Davis said. “She had a gutsy performance on the mound.”

Marcil led the Riverhawks with a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

“Abbie’s been scorching it all year,” Davis said.

Williams finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs of her own and Robins was 2-for-4 with two steaks and a run scored.

The Riverhawks stay alive and move out of loser-out territory with the win and will be back on the field to play Forks for the early game at 10 a.m. on Saturday. A win would push the Riverhawks to State, while a loss would send them back to a loser-out game and in need of two wins to get to the big dance.

“I know the girls will be up for the challenge,” Davis said. “They’re excited to be here, they’re visualizing the win.”

Before the Riverhawks squared off with the Seagulls they took a tough loss at the hands of Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in another game of big runs. The Titans took the lead with four runs in the second, but the Riverhawks tied the game with four of their own in the fifth as Quyn Norberg and Greenlee Clark both notched two-run homers in the inning.

The difference was that the Titans had gave one last blow with three runs in the sixth to send the Riverhawks to the dropdown bracket.

Norgberg and Clark both turned in identical statlines and knocked in all of Toledo’s runs thanks to their dingers, finishing 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored each.

Bowen also tossed all six frames for the Riverhawks in their opening contest, surrendering five earned on eight hits with three Ks.

