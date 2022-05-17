2B District Softball Roundup: Bowen’s no-hits Ilwaco, Toledo bats do the rest

CHEHALIS — Bethany Bowen picked up a novelty no-hitter on Monday as Toledo walloped Ilwaco 15-0 in a three inning District playoff game at Recreation Park.

Bowen was nearly perfect in the circle, striking out seven of the nine batters she retired. Only an error in the field during the second inning allowed any Fishermen on base at all.

The game ended early via the 15-run mercy rule. Toledo put up 11 runs in the first inning with the help of ten hits and a couple of Fishermen miscues. Abbie Marcil announced the Riverhawks’ presence with authority when she blasted a three-run home run as the third batter of the home half. From there Toledo kept right on rolling, putting their first 11 batters on base before Ilwaco recorded an out. Even that out was productive, though, as Marcil flied out to center field and picked up a sacrifice fly RBI.

Marcil notched a home run in the second inning, too, and finished the game with five RBIs.

Leadoff Greenlee Clark made sure not to miss out on any of the fun, finishing 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Mialeigh Jurica was also 3-for-3, driving in a run and scoring three runs of her own.

Quyn Norberg added a matching pair of doubles and runs scored and Brynn Williams put up two hits with three RBIs. Candace Clark added two hits, including a double, and scored two runs while Vanesa Rodriguez logged two hits and a run scored.

The win sets Toledo up on a date with the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, the No. 1 seed from the Pacific 2B League, in the quarterfinals.

“I think we will step up and compete,” Toledo coach Jeff Davis said. “We know it will be a tough order, but that is expected. I believe the girls will be up for the challenge.”

Ilwaco’s season came to an end with the loss.

Toledo is set to play Pe Ell-Willapa Valley on Wednesday at Fort Borst Park at 2 p.m. If the Riverhawks win they’ll advance to the semifinals. A loss would drop them into a loser-out game against either Raymond or Onalaska.

Ducks’ defense stymies Ocosta in win-or-go-home game

WESTPORT — Jasmine Smith took a perfect game into the fifth inning down by the beach Monday and Toutle Lake came away with a 5-1 win over Ocosta in the opening round of the 2B District IV softball tournament.

Smith finished the game with five strikeouts while allowing two hits and one run.

“Jasmine Smith once again pitched one heck of a game,” TL coach Cortney Byman said.

It was the Toutle Lake defense standing behind Smith that was the root of so much Wildcat frustration as they played flawless defense with a few web gems mixed in the bunch.

“We've been a little bit off the last few games, but tonight you wouldn't have known it,” Coach Byman said. “Everyone had a role to play and they all played their role like a well oiled machine!”

Smith made it easy on her defense by coaxing 11 pop flies over the course of the game. Ileigh Lynn hauled in five of them by herself out in left field and Jordyn Grabenhorst turned in a “killer diving catch” from her station in center field.

“The defense showed up in spades catching everything on the sides of them and in front and behind them,” Coach Byman said. “The infield worked hard as well. These ladies came to play.”

The Fighting Ducks had plenty of punch on offense as well, putting up four runs in the second inning alone.

Grabenhorst led the way to victory with three hits that included a double while Kendall Byman added a single, two walks and a run scored.

Makinnley Byman scored twice with a hit and a walk, Lynn walked twice and scored a run and Jasmine Smith helped her own cause by walking twice to keep the big wheel turning.

“The bats got busy fast. We have been struggling a smidge at the plate and tonight there was a ton of discipline at the plate,” Coach Byman said. “Whether it was a sacrifice bunt, smart base running or hitting, everyone had a part in moving the runners.”

Toutle Lake will be rewarded with a game against top ranked Adna on Wednesday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia in the quarterfinals. If they lose they’ll play either Rainier or Forks at 6 p.m.

