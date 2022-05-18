2B District Golf: Tabor, Wiltse-Hiatt take tournament by storm, three locals headed to State

CHEHALIS — Kalama senior Todd Tabor and Wahkiakum sophomore Avery Wiltse-Hiatt stood alone at the top of the field after the final round of golf in the 2B District Tournament at Riverside Golf Club on Wednesday.

Tabor led after shooting through bad weather for an 88 on Tuesday, taking a three stroke lead over Adna’s Braeden Salme into the final day. But nobody was even close to Tabor on Wednesday. The Chinook shot an 81, besting the rest of the scorers by eight strokes on Day 2 alone, to finish with a total score of 169 to win the tournament by 12 strokes over Salme.

Tabor said the tough course conditions on Day 1 resulted in rough scores for everyone. But even with swampy areas on a soaking wet course and a swirling wind, Tabor got a better read of the greens and turned in the best round of the tourney.

“I practiced last night and this morning and got the swing feeling better and I was just hitting the ball way better today,” Tabor said. “(I had) confidence over the shots, slowed everything down.”

Tabor had plenty of breathing room by the end of his final round, but he still feels he could’ve distanced himself even farther.

“I had a couple holes that I wish I could get back today that got away from me, but overall I was hitting the ball good and got some putts to fall toward the end,” he said.

Tabor said he expected to be at the top of the heap at the beginning of the season, so his District title checked the first box on the list for the Ottawa University commit.

“I’m just looking for the State championship now, job’s not finished,” he said. “But it feels good to get this one out of the way and move onto next week.”

But first he'll have another sport on his mind.

Tabor serves as the starting catcher on the Kalama baseball team that's set to take on Friday Harbor in a Regional matchup in Brewster on Saturday before he heads to Spokane for the state tournament at Deer Park Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

“My head is in one place right now and that’s winning two baseball games on Saturday," Tabor said. "And then after that I’ll already be on the east side of the state, so we’re going to go over there Sunday. I should get at least one, maybe two practice rounds in.”

In the girls' side of the district tournament Wiltse-Hiatt had some ground to cover, entering Day 2 three strokes back from Ilwaco’s Zoey Zuern in first. But as the day unfolded Wiltse-Hiatt had the steady hand, turning in the most consistent round and finished with a 103 to give her a 215 for the tournament. That combined score was good enough to best Ilwaco’s Gabby Bell, who finished second at 218, and Zuern, who finished third at 219.

But only one girl from District IV gets to go to State, making Wiltse-Hiatt’s three stroke advantage all the difference in the world.

“It feels really good, I’m really excited,” she said. “I was really nervous coming into today, but I played my hardest.”

Wiltse-Hiatt, who helped the Wahkiakum boys team fill out score sheets all season, struggled to make solid contact with her short game Tuesday, but got the feel in time for the final round.

“I think I did better with my irons,” she said. “Yesterday it was kind of tough, I was either chunking them or hitting over the ball, but today I was hitting pretty good.”

Wiltse-Hiatt said the trip to Deer Park for State will be like a victory lap for her, but she still wants to show up for the tournament and put her best foot forward.

“I want to hit my driver in the fairways more and maybe not hit into the sand as much,” she said. “Stay hitting in the low 90s to 100s.”

But Wiltse-Hiatt won’t have to make the trip across the Washington by herself. Fellow sophomore Kyler Sause managed to qualify for the tournament with a third place finish on the boys’ side, finishing the tournament with a score of 196.

Where Tabor was expecting his success from the outset of the season back in the fall, Sause far exceeded his own expectations.

“Beginning of the season, my goal was to just make the cut,” Sause said. “I didn’t think I could play this good at the beginning of the season and I slowly got better and better.”

After making the cut with a 99 on Tuesday, Sause had to shift his goals, but even then he underestimated himself.

“Coming into this I wanted to place top five, whether I was going to State or not... placing top three, that’s huge for me,” Sause said.

Now Sause is State bound and he'll have to go back to the drawing board to work out a new checklist of goals.

“I’m going to put in more work than I ever have in the next week to get ready, but I’ve never felt better in my life,” he said.

Sause started the season by using a 3-wood or 5-iron off the tee, but as he grew more comfortable with his driver and made the switch to it full time, the big club became a valuable tool in his run at a District bronze finish as he hit all but one fairway on Tuesday.

“My driver was really good, especially the first day,” he said.

More work to do

With tickets to State punched, Tabor, Sause and Wiltse-Hiatt aren’t quite ready to rest on their successes. With just under a week to prep for the tournament, the golfers will have to make the most of their time on the range and the practice green, and each wants to sharpen up some aspect until then.

When Tabor isn’t focusing on baseball, his main goal is to stay consistent and avoid lost strokes.

“Just managing the course really,” Tabor said. “I got myself in trouble off the tee a couple times. And putting; short game is where it always comes down and I lost a couple strokes putting.”

Wiltse-Hiatt found her short game on Wednesday, but she wants to make sure it stays polished for next week.

“I think my in between shots; so after driver and in between closer up to the green," she said. "My six iron wasn’t as good as it should be today, so I want to improve that.”

Sause’s driver showed how valuable it can be off the tee this week, so he wants to keep that success rolling into the season's final showing.

“I’d like to dial in my driver a little bit more, get it a little more figured out,” he said.

