2B District Championship Baseball: Napavine becomes Toutle Lake’s nightmare on Friday the 13th

CHEHALIS — Up until Friday evening the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks had been living a fairytale. The undefeated Central 2B League champs were the belles of the ball, gallivanting across classifications to pluck victories at their leisure as they passed the time until their inevitable coronation as District champions.

But happily ever after stories are boring. What the narrative needed was a plot twist and to that end the Napavine Tigers interjected in spades.

After rolling into the District IV championship tilt in the Mint City with a sterling 20-1 record — the one loss coming at 2A R.A. Long early in the season — Toutle Lake wound up on the wrong end of a shocker with Napavine slashing their way to a nearly unbelievable 4-3 win.

Facing off against Jackson Cox and his tool box of 93 mile per hour heaters and swashbuckling sliders the Tigers took a different approach than most. Instead of trying to go big fly against the Ducks’ biggest arm, Napavine put their egos on the backburner while trying to simply put the ball in play.

And it worked.

Up and down the lineup the Tigers were choking up on their hitting sticks and simplifying their approach in the box. When they weren’t ripping their barrels through the zone like cardboard swords trying to swat a fly they were laying down bunts and putting pressure on the Ducks’ defense.

All told, Napavine put up six hits and scored the first runs that Cox has allowed all season, although two of them were of the unearned variety due to errors in the field.

And it’s not like Cox didn’t have his stuff working. After all, the University of Oregon commit and likely early round MLB draft pick struck out a dozen Tigers on the day. It’s just that when the Tigers did manage to square him up it always seemed to come at the worst possible time.

Napavine drew first blood in the second inning after starting pitcher Ashton Demarest took his turn in the box and reached base on an infield error. After a passed ball allowed Demarest to advance to second base Conner Holmes moved him along to third with a poke to the outfield and another passed ball brought the run in to score.

In the fourth inning the Tigers were back at it again. Another infield error allowed Demarest to reach base to leadoff the inning before Holmes and Cal Bullock were walked and hit by a pitch, respectively. Then after Cox struck out Jack Nelson and all the Toutle fans breathed a collective sigh of relief he did the unthinkable by walking No.9 hitter Deacon Parker to bring in another run.

With the lineup turned over and the Tigers feeling like the cat’s pajamas the hits just kept coming for the Ducks. First leadoff hitter Gavin Parker twisted the knife with an RBI single and then Ashtin Landry made it hurt with an RBI knock of his own to make the score 4-0.

As a fearsome Friday the 13th wind began to howl from over the green monster in left field and the collective of pro scouts zipped up their jackets and put away their radar guns all the Toutle Lake faithful could do was shake their heads and wonder what the heck?

“It definitely did have a weird feel. Jackson was having to mess with the mound a little bit more than what you’d normally like to see him do,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. “Hats off to Napavine. They did all their homework and preparation and they were ready to go.. I don’t know if we can put a finger on one thing in particular on our side. They were just better prepared than us.”

Of course four runs isn’t all that big of a hole to climb out of when your offense is known for posting ten-run mercy rule victories nearly every time out. So the boys in pinstripes continued to plug away while waiting for the tide to turn back in their favor, as it nearly always does. Finally, in the fifth inning it looked like the Ducks were about to break through for a waddle all the way down the comeback trail.

Cam Wheatley got the Toutle Lake offense primed with a leadoff walk and one batter later, Kyler Shellenbarger singled to turn the lineup over to the top. Zach Swanson then drew a walk to load the bases and Connor Cox flashed rare restraint by milking a walk to bring home the Ducks’ first run of the game.

That turn of events spelled the end of the day for Demarest on the hill as he traded places with Gavin Parker behind the dish. Parker then coaxed a comebacker out of Jackson Cox and threw home for the force out, but the Tigers weren’t out of the woods yet.

Do-over senior Fisher Wassell watched four balls go by in his at bat, including a passed ball to the backstop that allowed Swanson to score with a headfirst slide into home. Then Dylan Fraidenburg came up clutch with a single to right field that plated Connor Cox, but Johnson threw up the stop sign at third to stop Jackson Cox in his tracks as a strong throw from the outfield cut through the strange evening air to a waiting catcher's mitt. Toutle Lake second baseman Eddie Gould then chopped a ball up the middle that looked for a moment like it might find daylight, but for one day at least the clouds won out as Bullock scooped up the ball at shortstop and stepped on second base for the inning ending force out.

Toutle Lake managed to put runners on again in the sixth and seventh frames but both Ducks were left stranded with four lazy pop-outs from the meat of their lineup to end the game.

“With (our) squad you always feel like we’re never out of a game because we can put up a lot of runs in a hurry, so I guess as the eternal optimist I always felt like we were going to do something,” Johnson said as he hustled the team gear to an empty and idling bus after the game.

But the timely hits never showed up for the Ducks. In fact, they managed just three knocks for the game with Fraidenburg, Wheatley and Shellenbarger putting up one hit apiece.

The loss to Napavine dashed the Ducks’ plans for waltzing their way to league, District and State championships, but with the first of those goals already in the bag they’d certainly settle for a bookend of titles for the townsfolk in Toutle to talk about. But in order to do that they’ll have to rebound from their first loss to a foe of similar size, and they’ll have to do it in a hurry.

“Back to work on Monday and when I say back to work we all know that it means we’ve got to put in quality time, not just quantity time,” Johnson said. “We’ve got to make sure we’re putting in good work and not just going through the motions.”

With a Regional berth already secured, Toutle Lake’s path forward now rests in the hands of the WIAA seeding committee. The powers that be will meet on Sunday in order to crunch RPI numbers and counting stats in order to set the Regional bracket.

“They are going to play nothing but good teams from here on out, so I think it’s a pretty good taste of what to expect,” Johnson said of his squad. “They know they were right there in the end and we had our opportunities. Sometimes that’s just the way the ball bounces.”

