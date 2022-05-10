2B District Baseball: Younger Cox shines in relief, at plate for Toutle in semifinal win over Toledo

Coming off the field after its 9-0 win over Toledo at Story Field on Tuesday, the Toutle Lake baseball team got a bit of homework for the upcoming days: take a detour on campus and remember its victorious district title run last spring.

“That’s what we were just talking about. Coach Byrd told the guys, ‘Make sure you walk by that trophy case and take a look at that thing,’” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. “We emphasize that it’s a big deal. You start looking at that through the years, I’ve been doing this for a long time and I don’t have that many that I’ve been a part of. It’s a big deal for these guys to have the opportunity to go back to back.”

Now, that’s just what the Ducks get, following yet another dominant performance. Toutle Lake posted its third straight shutout, and lowered its team ERA against fellow 2B opponents to a measly 0.96.

After Jackson Cox was his usual dominant self in the Ducks’ opening win over Onalaska, Johnson went with his other Division I commit on the hill in Zach Swanson. But with the sophomore coming out a bit wild, the Riverhawks drove his pitch count up fast, tagging him for two hits in the first two innings and drawing three walks.

“We made him throw his pitches, we battled at the plate,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “He didn’t have it today, he didn’t throw strikes, we got on base and earned it. We couldn’t get the guys around, and sometimes that’s baseball — the ball doesn’t fall in your favor.”

When Swanson walked the first two batters in the top of the third, Johnson went to the bullpen, but instead of calling a reliever in from the left field line, he simply pointed to his catcher Connor Cox, who sprinted to the dugout, shedding gear along the way, before switching out his mitt for a glove and taking the other spot in the battery.

And if three innings’ of crouching had an effect on Cox’s legs, it sure didn’t show. After allowing a two-out single to load the bases, the sophomore got out of the jam, then proceeded to retire 12 of the next 13 Riverhawks to end the game.

“Connor looked really sharp,” Johnson said. He’s always chomping at the bit to get in there. Sometimes I like to try and keep the game going and not pull him out from behind the dish, but it was well worth it today.”

The younger Cox brother finished with six strikeouts in five innings. He gave up one hit and didn’t walk anybody — in fact, of his 43 pitches, just four were balls, total.

He also led the way at the plate opening the scoring in the bottom of the second with a 2-RBI single and adding a 2-RBI double the next inning to go for 2-for-4 with four runs driven in. Ahead of him in the order, Swanson added two knocks, and right behind him, Jackson Cox went 3-for-3.

Starting with Kyler Shellenbarger in the No. 9 spot and flipping the lineup order to the first three spots, the Ducks went 9-for-14 .

The big inning came in the third, when five runs came home. Two more in the fourth made it 9-0, though the Ducks could never add the last one necessary to end things early, with Toledo’s Kaven Winters striking out five in two perfect innings of relief to end Toledo’s day on the hill.

Ryker Sorenson gave up seven runs — through just two were earned — in three innings for the Riverhawks, walking four and allowing eight hits. Rogan Stanley threw the fourth.

Carson Gould had two of Toledo’s three hits.

Toutle Lake will get its chance to defend its district title Saturday, taking on a Napavine team that blew out Forks in the first semifinal of the day. The Ducks opened their season with a 4-1 win over the Tigers all the way back on March 16.

Toledo will drop to the third-place bracket and take on Kalama on Friday.

“We have to rebound,” Gaul said. “We’ve been pretty good at rebounding all year, with the exception of doubleheaders. Any time we’ve lost, we’ve followed up with a win. Let’s hope that’s the case on Friday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.