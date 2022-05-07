2B District Baseball: Toutle Lake run-rules Onalaska, earns regional berth

CAMAS — The Toutle Lake baseball team’s postseason began much the same way its regular season went — with plenty of rain, Jackson Cox dominating, and a run-rule win — in a 10-0 victory over Onalaska in five innings at Union High School.

“Guys were hustling, getting extra bases when we needed,” TL coach Jerry Johnson said. “And defensively, balls that were put in play, I thought we handled those well. It’s always a good team effort for us.”

There were a few more balls put in play on Cox than usual, as a wet mound and precipitation that at times bordered on biblical forced the Ducks’ ace to shorten the stride on his delivery.

“I don’t know if I landed successfully once,” he said afterward. “So I kind of took a little bit off it today to make sure I didn’t hurt myself.”

Of course, Jackson Cox taking a bit off still meant a faster heater than anything else the Loggers saw this season, sitting in the high 80s and low 90s. Onalaska came into the game looking to time it up, though, and after a first inning that saw a barreled-up triple and more foul balls than he normally sees, Cox and his brother and catcher Connor knew it was time to start mixing things up.

“That definitely showed that I needed to start mixing pitches, rather than going first-pitch fastball every count,” he said.

The result was a barrage of curveballs and sliders that turned the Loggers briefly into fishermen, and opened the window back up to zip fastballs through the zone before the batters could blink.

Cox finished with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Out of his 19 batters faced, he threw 14 first-pitch strikes, and got the Loggers to look foolish, chasing 10 offspeed pitches out of the zone.

The Loggers finished with three hits — a triple in the first, a leadoff single in the second that was immediately wiped out on a Connor Cox backpick to Fisher Wassell at first, and an infield single when Jackson Cox slipped while fielding a weak chopper in the fourth. Onalaska’s only other two runners came on dropped third strikes that went to the backstop.

And with the rain coming down as it has so much of the spring, the Cox brothers weren’t interested in waiting around to get the job done, working lightning fast from pitch to pitch.

“I felt like I was in a rhythm,” Jackson Cox said. “The weather was obviously not ideal, so I was trying to get back in the dugout as quick as possible as well.”

Meanwhile, the Ducks let the Loggers help them get their runs in the bottom of each frame. In the first, Connor Cox legged out an infield single, then came around on three wild pitches to give Toutle Lake a 1-0 lead. In the second, it was a Cam Wheatley single, a Zach Swanson RBI groundout, and more wildness to bring in two more, and in the third, Dylan Fraidenberg snuck in a run when he drew a walk, swiped two bases on one play, and came home on a grounder.

Going to the fourth, the Ducks led 4-0 — more than enough for a Jackson Cox start, but still behind schedule to end things early. Needing a big inning, they finally got it, with a Connor Cox single and an error bringing two runs home, and Eddie Gould lining a bases-loaded triple with two outs down the left field line to make it 9-0.

“It was nice that Eddie came up and put that shot down the line,” Johnson said.

After Cox got three more strikeouts to wrap up his day in the top of the fifth and the rain fell harder and harder, the Ducks went for the throat in the bottom of the inning, with Jacob Nicholson reaching to lead the frame off and coming around to score on a Zach Swanson infield single.

Connor Cox led the offense with two hits and two runs scored. Nicholson and Kyler Shellengarger both scored two runs apiece at the bottom of the lineup.

The win puts Toutle Lake into the semifinals of the 2B District IV tournament, and earns the Ducks a bid to the regional round of the state tournament already. They’ll face the winner of Toledo and Ilwaco on Tuesday at LCC, with Swanson fresh to start and a spot in the district title game on the line.

Toledo into semifinals after two wins

SOUTH BEND — The Toledo baseball team had to survive a loser-out game and then beat a fresher higher seed far from home, and that’s exactly what the Riverhawks did Saturday morning, starting their day with a 7-2 win over Wahkiakum before beating Ilwaco 9-6.

The result over Wahkiakum ended the Mules’ season, and it did not take long to see which way the matchup was going to go. Toledo dropped a pair of three-spots in the first three innings, going to the fourth up 7-1 with ace Caiden Schultz dealing.

Schultz ended up going five innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on three hits and striking out seven. He made way for Conor Gilreath in the sixth, and the Riverhawks’ closer slammed the door.

Those two started the scoring at the plate as well. Gilreath got the Riverhawks on the board with an RBI double, and two pitches later, Schultz smacked a home run to make it 3-0.

Gilreath went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. At the top of the order, Justin Filla added a two-hit day, while at the bottom, Rayder Stemkoski was 1-for-1 with an RBI double and a walk.

Dom Curl took the ball in the start for Wahkiakum, and allowed all seven of Toledo’s runs in 2 ⅓ innings. Tanner Collupy allowed five hits and walked two in the final 3 ⅔ innings, but didn’t allow any runs.

Wahkiakum managed just four hits — one each from Curl, Cooper Carlson, Moritz Muller, and Teo Rotch. Muller drove one run in the top of the second, while Wahkiakum’s second came in on an error in the sixth.

After a brief break, the Riverhawks lined up against Ilwaco, the No. 2 seed out of the Pacific 2B League. And once again, they didn’t wait around. Back-to-back errors to start the top of the first set the table for Gilreath, who took advantage by smacking a three-run home run. Toledo added another run in the frame, before scoring three more in the second on another Gilreath single and another Schultz homer, and before the Fishermen knew what had hit them, the lower seed had a 7-0 lead.

Ilwaco responded with two runs in the bottom of the second, then cut the lead to 7-6 in the third on a Cannon Johnson 2-RBI double, a Kaemon Sawa RBI groundout, and a Kaeden Lyster RBI single.

With momentum very much going against them, the Riverhawks settled down and stalled out the Ilwaco charge for a couple scoreless innings, before adding insurance runs in the fifth and seventh.

Mason Miller earned the win for Toledo, going four innings. Rogan Stanley went three innings of scoreless relief to earn the save. Justin Rogers, Sawa, and Derrick Cutting combined to go the seven innings for Ilwaco.

Gilreath and Stemkoski both had two-hit games, with Gilreath also drawing a walk and driving four runs in. Lyster went 3-for-4 for Ilwaco — which outhit Toledo 10-7 — while Cutting, Alex Hillard, and Johnson all had two-hit outings.

Toledo moves on to the district semifinals with a state regional berth in its back pocket. The Riverhawks will take on top-seeded Toutle Lake at Story Field on Tuesday. Ilwaco falls to the loser’s portion of the bracket, and will face Onalaska.

Kalama upset by Napavine

CAMAS — Kalama, the No. 2 seed out of the C2BL, got off to a sour start in the postseason, falling to Napavine 5-4.

The Chinooks took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Tigers came back to tie it up, then took the lead for good in the sixth.

A full recap will be available online www.tdn.com/sports.

