2B District Baseball Roundup: Miller no-hits Ilwaco, Toledo takes fifth

SHELTON — Mason Miller shut down Ilwaco at the plate on Saturday, leading Toledo to a win in the 2B District IV fifth place game with a no-hitter in a 10-0 win for the Riverhawks.

Miller had to go just five innings to toss the complete game no-no thanks to Toledo’s strong start at the plate. The Fishermen were able to put the ball in play, but the Riverhawks were stout on defense behind miller. All told, Miller needed just three strikeouts to complete the no-hitter and had a near miss with perfection.

"Unfortunately he walked a guy. Close to perfect," Toledo coach Mack Gaul said.

The Riverhawks got going at the plate in the top of the first on an RBI double from Conor Gilreath and an Ilwaco error to take a 2-0 lead. The Riverhawks added two more in the second with an RBI triple off the bat of Rayder Stemkoski to take a 4-0 lead before blowing the doors off in the third.

RBI singles from Sorenson and Filla were the driving factors in a five-run inning that was capped by a run scored on a balk to take a 9-0 lead. Miller went on to work a bases-loaded walk in the fifth to put the Riverhawks into run-rule territory.

Gilreath was a perfect 3-for-3 in the box on Saturday, scoring two runs and knocking in another. Filla finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Sorenson was 2-for-2 and brought a run in and scored two.

Kyle Morris and Alex Hillard split the pitching duties for the Fishermen, but neither were helped out much with four errors in the field from the Ilwaco defense. The Riverhawks scored nine runs on seven hits off Morris, but only three of them were earned. Hillard took over for Morris and in the third and allowed one run on one hit.

Toledo and Ilwaco have both earned their spot in Regionals and will both play a loser-out game on Saturday. The Riverhawks have the 14 seed and will play Jenkins (Chewelah) with a time and location yet to be determined. Ilwaco enters as the No. 16 seed and will face off with No. 1 Toutle Lake, with time and location to be announced.

Kalama can’t catch Forks, places fourth

SHELTON — Kalama gave up an early lead and never fully recovered in a 6-3 loss to Forks in the 2B District IV third place game on Saturday.

Gavin McBride gave the Chinooks a lead in the top of the first on a single to left field that scored Jack Doerty, but the Spartans were quick to respond with three runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Doerty scored on a wild pitch in the third to get one back, but the Spartans tacked on two in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 5-2.

Forks led 6-2 heading to the final frame and the Chinooks were only able to get one run on a Keaton Fisher double before leaving a pair of runners on base and the tying run at the plate to end the game.

Doerty finished the day 1-for-2 and came around to score three times. McBride went 1-for-2 and Fisher finished 1-for-4 and both had an RBI for the Chinooks.

Dawson Dunn started the game and lasted an inning, allowing two earned on three hits before Doerty tossed the second and third, giving up two runs on two hits. Fisher closed the game by tossing the final three innings, allowing a run on two hits with six strikeouts.

Kalama finishes fourth at Districts with the loss and will head to Regionals as the No. 7 seed. The Chinooks will have a loser-out game with Friday Harbor on Saturday with details forthcoming.

