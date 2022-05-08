2B District Baseball: Kalama squanders early lead in loss to Napavine

CAMAS — On a day where fits of rain turned to a mess of hail before letting the sun storm while the wind howled, and then all the way back around again, the Chinooks seemed to take their cues from the weather. Playing on the artificial turf of Union High School for the 2B District IV tournament semifinals, Kalama was inconsistent with the bats and gloves, allowing Napavine to turn the bracket on its head when they let a three run lead evaporate and then come falling back down on their heads in the form of a 5-4 loss.

It wasn’t the first time this week that the number two seeded Chinooks have had their hands tied by the Tigers. On Tuesday, Kalama dropped their final regular season contest at Napavine in a ragged, error filled non-league effort.

Saturday was much the same, only worse for the Chinooks as the upset loss to the Central 2B League’s sixth place team put their backs against the wall and their season on the line.

“This was very reminiscent of the last time we played. I want to say they are uncharacteristic plays but now it’s been two or three games in a row,” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “I don’t know if this is just a trend or we’re just playing bad baseball right now but certainly when you give them an opportunity they are athletic and they are going to use their team speed to take advantage of it.”

Unlike the weather, Kalama got off to a great start on their Saturday at the park, plating three runs in the first inning. Jack Doerty got the Chinook bats cracking with a double to score Dylan Mills and then came home to score following an errant throw by the Tigers’ infield. Todd Tabor added on for the ‘Nooks when he notched a sacrifice fly to score Keaton Fisher from third.

Doerty would go on to lead Kalama at the plate with a pair of knocks that included a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

And it was Fisher who took to the slippery synthetic hill for Kalama to start the contest. With a cross of eye black covering the left side of his face he set the Tigers down with efficiency over the first two innings, but a watertight performance began to come apart at the seams in the third inning.

With runners at the corners and two outs in the book the Tigers put their runner at first base in motion only for Scott Burdick to send a bounding grounder up the middle. Shortstop Kaden Stariha made a nice sliding play to glove the ball but the ensuing circus throw from the seat of his pants squirted by first base and allowed both runners to score.

That turn of events only served to compound the Chinooks' frustrations that had begun to bubble up in the previous half inning when a pair of baserunning blunders left them beguiled at best, and seething at best.

Noah Imboden led the inning off with a single to center field and then, feeling as if he had Napavine starter Ashton Demarest timed, he made an early jump for second base. But the move proved too aggressive as Demarest calmly stepped off the rubber and fired a strike to second base for the putout. Dawson Dunn then drew a walk but wandered too far off of first base on a fly ball to centerfield by Mills and wound up as fodder for a double play when Austin Chapman hauled in the catch and fired a screaming strike to first base to end the inning.

Still, with a 3-2 lead in hand Kalama was able to scratch a run back in the bottom of the third and like the finicky skies above, it looked for a moment as if its problems might blow over. Doerty got that inning started with a single and then scored when Fisher ripped a double down the first base line and into the corner.

The Tigers, though, insisted that they had tagged Fisher as he went in standing to second base. They were so adamant that a clipboard near their dugout went flying not once, not twice, but three times. Hoping to let the baseball gods prove the point, Napavine called for a pickoff at second base and appeared to have Fisher dead to rights only for the umpire to once again call him safe. Napavine coach Brian Demarest would eventually earn a warning from the umpires for his protestations but first his Tigers had to find a way to get out of the inning, and they did.

After a walk to Stariha left two runners on the ‘Nooks appeared poised to notch a couple more insurance runs but an 4-6-3 double play brought the inning to a close and like a lightning rod sent the energy over to their side of the field.

As gumball size hail fell from a sunny sky, a fuming Demarest pondered aloud to everyone in particular if perhaps the game should be paused momentarily, but it wasn’t halted and he wound up happier for it.

After back to back Napavine singles Gavin Parker added another to drive in a run. That brought Walker out of the dougout for a pitching change, bringing in his southpaw ace Noah Imboden for fireman relief duty. But Ashtin Landry said hold my matches and jerry can, lacing a single up the middle to score the tying run. Parker wound up thrown out at home with Tabor blocking the plate with aplomb and a strikeout ended the inning, but the damage was done and the ‘Nooks were now the shook ones.

“They were relentless on the base paths and when you boot a ball or make a mental mistake, they are going to take advantage,” Walker said.

Still on the hunt, the Tigers loaded the bases in the fifth inning on a trio of soft contact swings, but Imboden left them all stranded with the help of a strikeout and a groundout. All the action on the bases, though, left Napavine feeling confident in the box and searching for their moment to strike.

Scott Burdick entered to pitch for Napavine the fifth inning and put the Chinooks down in order by coaxing three consecutive groundouts by way of thumbing offspeed stuff, and that’s when the Tigers pounced.

Chapman got the rally going with one out when he wore a pitch to the hip and then stole second base. Doing that thing that high school pitchers are wont to do, Burdick helped himself out with a single to center field and the throw home from Mills was cutoff as the speedy Chapman stomped home plate for what would wind up as the winning run.

In a season where he’s been more likely to throw a no-hitter than not, Imboden wound up taking the loss. His final line over 3 ⅔ innings included five hits, four strikeouts and that one decisive run.

“When Noah’s pitching it’s hard to really square him up,” Walker said. “The times that he’s been beaten in his career are the games like that where you get a ball off the end of the bat and seeing-eye singles. Those are the ones that come back to bite you when you don’t play defense behind him, like we didn’t.”

Trailing by one run with six outs left the Chinooks were itching to make up the difference with one swing of the bat despite the howling winds blowing straight in from the outfield. Unsurprisingly, that approach did not pay off as Burdick offered an arsenal of slow, slower and slowest pitches while Kalama put itself out in order over the final two innings. Burdick wound up with the win in relief, having pitched three scoreless innings with three punchouts and no hits against him.

After so much winning this season Kalama now finds itself in a loser-out scenario. The Chinooks are set to play Adna on Tuesday at South Bend to see who will advance in the tournament. The winner of that game will move on to play the loser of Tuesday’s semifinal between Toutle Lake and Toledo.

“Everyone’s available. It’s a must win game,” Walker said. “We’ll see what happens Tuesday.”

