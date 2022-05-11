2B District Baseball: Kalama bounces back, destroys Adna

SOUTH BEND — Kalama was destined for a bounce-back game after dropping their District opener to Napavine on Saturday, and the Chinooks’ skipper Brandon Walker knew it from what he witnessed in Monday’s practice.

“We had a really good practice yesterday in the pouring down rain, but they didn’t make excuses,” Walker said. “They wanted to come out here and field as many ground balls as possible.

“When we got a team break, you could feel it…that was a really cool moment to see as a coach.”

Kalama’s energy as they powered through the rain translated to a dominant showing for a 13-1 blowout win over Adna in a loser-out game in South Bend Tuesday.

“It’s just a bunch of experienced guys that didn’t want this to be their last game, plain and simple,” Walker said. “If you look at our lineup or you look in the box score, it’s a lot of seniors contributing and just playing senior-like baseball.”

The Chinooks were lights out on the mound and in the batter’s box against a familiar Central 2B League team, and senior Noah Imboden helped lead the charge in both aspects.

Imboden got the nod on the mound and was his usual self, shutting down hitters left and right while adding to his K count each inning. While Imboden seemed perfect most of the game, he probably would like one mistake pitch back from the fourth inning that Adna's Sawyer Terry sent deep into the top of the trees beyond the wall in left for a solo homer and the only run the Pirates could manage.

“Great performance from Noah on the mound,” Walker said. “It bled over in our hitting and our bats just jumped on it.”

Imboden also got the Chinooks heading in the right direction at the plate in the bottom of the first, rocketing a three-run homer over the wall in left to spark Kalama’s big day and help the Chinooks build a 5-0 lead after one.

All told, the Lower Columbia College commit tossed four innings of the five inning game, surrendering just two hits and two walks with 10 out of his 12 outs coming on strikeouts.

Keaton Fisher also had a day at the dish, finishing with six RBIs on the game, highlighted by a bases-clearing three-run double to the left-center gap in the fourth that helped the Chinooks take a 7-1 lead and turn it into a 13-1 stranglehold.

Fisher went 3-for-4 at the plate with his six steaks, helping the Chinooks outhit the Pirates 9-3 on the day.

Before Fisher stepped in the box in the fourth, Kalama loaded the bases with a sharp eye at the plate as Gavin McBride and Jack Doerty already worked bases-loaded walks to score runs and the Chinooks managed to get 10 free bases on balls on the day.

“Our discipline at the plate was the best I’ve seen it in a long time,” Walker said.

The win moves the Chinooks away from loser-out territory and into Regionals, with some breathing room over the next two games that will determine seeding.

“Moving forward, hopefully we can just continue to come out and play our baseball,” Walker said. “Get back to Chinook baseball and if we do that I think we’re going to be that tough, scrappy team here and string some wins together.”

The Chinooks will aim to finish out the District tournament on a high note, building off the momentum of Tuesday’s big win after Saturday’s loss. But even this late in the season, Walker sees places where the Chinooks can get better.

“We were gritty at the plate today, (but) not perfect,” Walker said. “We let a lot of called strike threes go. I think naturally in a game like this the umpires are going to expand their zone just a little bit, so you’ve got to have that mindset too as a hitter.”

Kalama will face off with another C2BL rival in Toledo at 2 p.m., Friday, in Adna for a spot to play in the District third place game.

