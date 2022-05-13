2B District Baseball: Imboden lifts Kalama in pitcher’s duel with Toledo

ADNA — Friday’s matchup between Kalama and Toledo defined a pitcher’s duel. Kalama ace Noah Imboden led the Chinooks as he has all season, and Toledo’s top gun Caiden Schultz matched his performance in a game that featured just three hits and one run in total.

That one run belonged to Kalama on a bases-loaded walk by Imboden in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Chinooks to a 1-0 win to advance to the third place game in the 2B District IV baseball tournament.

“Some fans love (a low scoring game),” Kalama coach Brandon Walker said. “I love it, but some people don’t.”

Beneath the glare of a midday sun and the shine of a real playoff atmosphere Shultz and Imboden were both lights out. A single from Toledo’s Geoffrey Glass in the top of the second inning was the only hit allowed within the first four and a half innings before Kalama’s Kaden Stariha beat out an infield single in the bottom of the fifth to break up a no-hit bid from Schultz.

“Schultzy’s our guy, any tough game we’re going to use him. He’s our ace,” Toledo coach Mack Gaul said. “Sometimes you get beat in a pitcher’s duel and that happens.”

Imboden, who will be hurling strikes for Lower Columbia next spring, wasn’t in line to start after throwing four innings on Tuesday, but the Chinooks ace wanted another shot at the team that he tossed a no-hitter against earlier this season.

“He came in today and goes ‘I want the ball today, my arm’s feeling great,’” Walker said. “When a senior looks at you like that, how could you say no?”

Imboden managed to go the distance, tossing a complete game, one-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks to nail down the win.

“He was just hitting his spots for the most part,” Walker said. “He did miss a couple and they put the ball in play, but nothing hard, nothing that hurt us."

Schultz nearly matched Imboden all the way down the line, but eventually something had to give. After Dylan Mills hit a line drive single to right for Kalama’s second hit of the day Jack Doerty waited out a walk to put runners on first and third with no outs in the top of the sixth, bringing Schultz’s day to a close.

Freshman Ryker Sorenson took over for Schultz, an abrupt change with Sorenson’s looping offspeed pitches, and struck out the first batter he faced before the Riverhawks intentionally walked Keaton Fisher to load the bases.

Sorenson managed another strikeout to give Toledo its second out, but Imboden stayed patient at the plate and watched ball four on a 3-1 count to walk in the winning run before Sorenson got out of the inning with a third punchout.

Schultz finished the day with five complete innings of work featuring 10 strikeouts and three walks with the one earned run on his stat line.

“I don’t think anyone thought there were only going to be (three) hits scored all game, but they had their opportunities to score, we had our opportunities to score, and they capitalized, we didn’t," Gaul said. "That was the difference."

Imboden’s clutch walk showed further signs of the Chinooks’ improved discipline at the plate, but Walker still would’ve liked to have seen a bit more aggression and better situational hitting from his squad.

“Our approaches offensively weren’t good, but when you’re facing a good pitcher it’s a mental game,” Walker said. “We were trying to guess pitches today, and it was really getting us in trouble.”

Walker also mentioned that his squad needs to jump on more fastballs, because the pitcher’s they’ll be seeing the rest of the way won’t give the Chinooks all that much to hit.

“We’ve got to figure out our bats going forward because we’re going to face guys like Schultz moving forward in the playoffs,” he said.

The battle-tested Chinooks were set to move on to the third place game of the district tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in Shelton against Forks. And after Friday’s low scoring battle, the Chinooks are prepared for anything.

“We’ve seen a little bit of everything,” Walker said. “On Tuesday we saw great hitting, combined with great pitching…but today it was just two really good pitchers. We’ve shown that we can win multiple ways this year. We’ve come from behind when needed. We’ve won a lot of close games when needed. We’ve won some blowouts.”

Toledo was set to take a shot at fifth place in the District at noon in Shelton on Saturday in a game against Ilwaco.

