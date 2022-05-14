2B District Baseball: Ilwaco struggles at the plate in loss to Forks

ADNA — The Ilwaco baseball team simply couldn’t get anything started from the batter’s box in the 2B District IV Tournament at Adna High School on Friday. The Fishermen were shut out by their P2BL rivals from Forks and only managed two hits in a 7-0 loss to the Spartans.

“It was one of those days,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “The kids felt good and loose before the game, it just seemed like we couldn’t get hits (and) couldn’t get an out.”

The Fishermen were shut down at the plate by Logan Olson, who tossed a complete game for the Spartans and tallied nine strikeouts. The Fishermen had seen Olson before during the regular season, but the familiarity didn’t play to their hand in the playoffs.

“They just were off today for some reason,” Hopkins said. “It was nothing we haven’t seen before. Nothing overpowering, nothing crazy.”

The Fishermen fell behind early as starting pitcher Kaemon Sawa allowed four runs across the first two innings. That's when Hopkins called for Derrick Cutting to take over for a long-awaited relief stint.

“He’s been bugging me (to pitch),” Hopkins said. “He really likes pitching but I really need him in the outfield too because he’s so good out there.”

Cutting finished the game for the Fishermen, allowing just five hits across the final 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and a pair of walks while allowing two earned runs and prompting Hopkins to call the performance “phenomenal.”

“He came in and proved he needs a little more time on the mound,” Hopkins said.

Alex Hillard and Kaeden Lyster both singled in the game to account for Ilwaco’s only two hits for the game.

“It’s a little bit of a letdown, we’ll just dust off and go try it again tomorrow,” Hopkins said.

The Fishermen's woes didn't stop at the plate. They struggled to field the ball cleanly all game, resulting in five uncharacteristic errors.

“We just did not make outs when we needed to," Hopkins said.

The Fishermen were set to play for fifth place at Districts with a game at noon on Saturday in Shelton. Ilwaco has already clinched a spot at Regionals, but the Fishermen will get a crack at taking the rubber match against Toledo for fifth.

The Fishermen bested the Riverhawks in the regular season, but Toledo knocked Ilwaco into the bottom of the District bracket with a 9-6 win last weekend.

“It should be a fun game. We seem pretty evenly matched all in all,” Hopkins said.

