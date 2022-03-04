2B Boys State Basketball: Toutle Lake can’t shake slow start, bounced by Columbia

SPOKANE — Toutle Lake was tired and emotionally drained after surrendering a 17-point halftime lead to Brewster in the quarterfinals on Thursday night and it showed early in a 61-47 loss to Columbia (Burbank) in the consolation rounds of the 2B boys state tournament at Spokane Arena. The loss ends the Ducks’ run a win shy of taking home hardware.

“With the lead we had, to lose it the way we lost, I knew it was going to be tough to come back,” Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson said.

Swanson fears came true, and he saw it from the jump.

“The first possession we had, we turned it over and I knew ‘Okay, it’s going to be tough,’” Coach Swanson said.

The Ducks didn’t resemble the team that had just taken the fourth seed to the ropes and nearly earned a spot in the semifinals. Their shots weren’t falling — even the easy ones — and some of Zach Swanson’s tough shot attempts that he made look easy throughout the postseason, caromed off the rim and into a Coyote’s hands more often than not.

“We were definitely gassed,” Coach Swanson said. “We’ve had our back against the wall in seven games. We’ve been loser-out for seven games and that was the first one that we had dropped.”

The Ducks mustered just 15 first-half points, paling in comparison to their previous outings. Toutle Lake connected on just 5-of-27 (18%) of its shots from the field in the first half and trailed 26-15 heading to the locker room.

Columbia kept rolling in the third, extending its lead to 15 (41-25), heading to the fourth.

But the demoralized Ducks kept fighting, they got stronger as they went and made a late run at the Coyotes in the fourth quarter that brought them back within 10 points.

Zach Swanson helped lead the run, finally getting a 3-pointer to fall and following it up with a 3-point play the old fashioned way to cut the deficit. But the Ducks’ meter was on empty, and they didn’t have the energy to finish off the run and climb all the way back.

“From the second quarter to halfway through (the fourth), I thought we played and competed,” Coach Swanson said. “Unfortunately we got ourselves too far down and it was tough to come back.”

Zach Swanson led the Ducks with 24 points and seven rebounds on what would have to be considered an off-night for him compared to his blazing hot run through the playoffs. John Nicholson added 11 points and seven boards of his own in the loss.

Surely the Ducks would’ve liked to be heading back west with a trophy in hand, but they don’t need the hardware to tell them the success they’ve had this season.

“I couldn’t be more proud of where we were a month and a half ago to where we are now,” Coach Swanson said. “We really came together as a team. We really started just focusing on our defense and taking quality shots and running our offense and they bought in and that’s the reason why we’re here.”

Toutle Lake’s run gives them a taste, but next year they could come back for the whole thing, graduating just one senior from their starting lineup and three in total.

James Jaques will depart after missing the latter half of the season with an injury. Coach Swanson said the Ducks’ sixth man was sorely missed during the state run.

The Ducks also lose a starter in Nicholson, whose floor game will definitely be missed.

“I can’t say enough about John Nicholson,” Swanson said. “He was as important as anybody. People don’t realize the dirty work he does. When I say dirty work, he’s on the floor for loose balls, he’s taking the best player defensively from the other team and shutting him down, doing the best he can.”

And Kaleb Mitchem and his work ethic will be missed in games and in preparation.

“He just works his tail off night in and night out in practice,” Swanson said.

But that doesn’t mean the tools for nabbing a trophy aren’t there. Zach Swanson returns for his junior season after a stellar sophomore campaign that saw him carry the Ducks’ scoring load and take home first team all-league honors in the Central 2B.

“It’s by far as good a sophomore season I’ve ever seen for a kid,” Coach Swanson said after rattling off a list of standout sophomores that he’s coached.

Coach Swanson hopes the underclassmen are hungry for a return for the full meal after getting a taste of it this season.

“We’ve got a good core of younger kids coming back and hopefully they had a taste of what it’s like to be here and hopefully they’ll go to work in the offseason and we’ll hopefully get the chance to be back over,” Swanson said.

There are numerous thank you’s and plenty of people behind the scenes that help in a run like this, but Coach Swanson was sure to mention the valuable work put in by his assistant coaches Scott Grabenhorst and Steve Cochran.

“People don’t realize just how much time and energy it takes,” he said. “I just want to thank both of them.”

