2B Boys State Basketball: Kalama rebounds to drop Morton-White Pass for third place

SPOKANE — Although the Kalama boys basketball team fell just shy of its lofty goals they set for themselves this season, it still managed to rally after a tough semifinal loss to down Morton-White Pass 63-58 and earn third place at the 2B boys state tournament in a rematch of the District IV title game at Spokane Arena on Saturday.

The normal celebratory atmosphere of a third-place finish was absent after the win, with Friday’s three-point loss to Brewster still clearly stinging while the Chinooks accepted the third place trophy in a subdued fashion.

“This is one of the toughest things to come back from — losing a tough semifinal game,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “We had this high expectation that we didn’t reach, and coming back and playing a third-place game can be pretty difficult at times.”

But once the wound from coming up shy of a State title heals, the Chinooks will have plenty of success to look back on.

“We got a third-place finish and we shouldn’t be hanging our heads,” Armstrong said. “This is something the guys will cherish probably for the rest of their life.”

The Chinooks managed to shake the loss quickly, erupting in the first half to outscore the Timberwolves 20-6 in the opening period. The Chinooks were all over the place on defense, picking pockets and jumping passes and pushing the ball up the floor with intensity.

“I thought we came out and we played like gangbusters,” Armstrong said. “Played like we were really capable of. We just held our composure, hit some shots and just ran the floor a bit more.”

The Timberwolves were without their centerpiece as center Josh Salguero didn’t play after suffering an ankle injury in MWP’s loss to Liberty on Friday. Salguero’s absence allowed Kalama to capitalize on the equally dismayed T-Wolves.

Armstrong said the familiar opponent helped Kalama come out with the right game plan on Saturday afternoon.

“(MWP) coach (Chad) Cramer and I have kind of joked that we could probably coach each other’s teams,” he said. “We know each other so well with all the battles that we’ve done. We just had to play with energy and passion because they’re going to come out with energy and passion.”

The energy was there for the Chinooks as they took a 36-23 lead, but the Timberwolves energy came later. MWP came out and outscored the Chinooks 16-8 in the third to close the gap to 44-39 heading to the fourth quarter.

But the Chinooks, as they have all season, looked to Jackson Esary one final time to help bring them home. Esary hit a pair of jumpers to help push the Kalama lead back to 11. Later in the fourth he was fouled and, after a technical on the MWP bench, sunk four straight free throws and made a bucket on the follow up possession for six points on one trip down the floor to ice the game, with the Chinooks up 61-45.

With the game in hand Armstrong pulled his starting crew and gave the Kalama crowd a chance to send the starters out with an ovation.

“I have never coached a bigger group of competitors than these guys and I’m just proud,” Armstrong said of his bronze trophy crew. “I was absolutely honored to be coaching these guys.”

Esary lead a hefty senior class that played a pivotal role in a successful Chinook run that extended well beyond basketball.

“It’s going to be hard to replace these guys but we’re going to relish this for a little bit and it gives younger kids aspirations,” Armstrong said. “They’ve got to get in the gym, get in the weight room and this group has certainly left a mark on the program.”

Esary himself has already been exalted into the annals of Chinook athletics and will surely go down as one of the most memorable athletes to don the black and orange for the ‘Nooks.

“He will not allow you to lose,” Armstrong said. “He will just carry the entire team, carry the weight of the community on his shoulders and he takes that with pride and he holds others accountable too.”

But Esary might be hardest on himself, with the taste of the semifinal loss still lingering on his tongue.

“Bittersweet was the term to use,” Esary said. “I’m not, I would say, happy. (But) for me and my team and my family to go out with a win was the only proper way to do it.”

Like his head coach, Esary hopes the next in line for Kalama can look at what he and his teammates did and try to replicate it, although he warned it isn’t easy.

“I hope they can realize the work that we’ve out in and realize nothing’s going to be given to you,” Esary said.

As the disappointment of an untimely loss slowly fades, Kalama’s third place finish will surely be celebrated, and the players who went 35-3 over the past two season’s made sure everyone knew to watch out for the kids from the hill.

“Kalama’s back,” Armstrong declared.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.