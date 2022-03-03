2B Boys State Basketball: Kalama hangs on to beat Columbia, heads to semis

SPOKANE — The top-seeded Kalama boys basketball team keeps winning, but they have a way of making things interesting down the stretch. The Chinooks found themselves in a familiar position taking a lead into the fourth quarter against No. 10 Columbia (Burbank), but they had to fend off a late charge from the Coyotes to hang on for a 61-57 win to advance to the semifinals of the 2B boys state tournament.

“It’s funny because it was a tale of two halves,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “I thought the first half we came out and we executed and we ran our stuff. And then we kind of got in a panic mode for a few minutes there in that fourth quarter.”

The Chinooks “stuff” worked in the first half and into the third quarter. They attacked the rim from all angles and spread the ball to multiple scoring options, building a 33-25 lead at the break and upping it to double digits at 50-40 heading to the fourth.

“(We were) just being aggressive and being the aggressor and attacking the gaps and we knew that they were going to spend a lot of their energy on Jackson (Esary) and other guys needed to step up,” Armstrong said.

Multiple Chinooks stepped up and answered that call to action. Max Cox was aggressive with his touches, driving to the hoop to score or draw fouls. Nate Meyer also found success in the points, putting in scores and nabbing momentum-swinging rebounds.

“I thought Max played really well in that first half for us,” Armstrong said. “Nate Meyer did a good job, especially on the offensive boards.”

But much like their regional matchup with Coupeville, the Chinooks watched as the Coyotes got aggressive, forced turnovers and started chipping away at Kalama’s lead. The Coyotes also benefitted from a few threes that rattled around the rim before eventually falling.

The Coyotes broke off an 11-2 run and just like that, the game was knotted at 56 with time winding down.

“They hit some tough threes, they got some good bounces and then we got really kind of sticky with our offense, Armstrong said. “We didn’t have a lot of ball movement and we were relying on the threes too much.”

Meyer connected on a short look from the low block after a nice dish from Cox to put the Chinooks back up 58-56.

After a Columbia free throw, the Coyotes got the ball back with under a minute left with a chance to hit a go-ahead bucket. But Esary cut passing lanes and knocked the ball loose for a steal. After a give-and-go in transition, Esary finished the layup to put the Chinooks up 60-57 with 27 seconds left.

“Jackson had active hands there, exactly how we try to coach kids to have active hands there,” Armstrong said. “We were fortunate to get that steal…that was huge.”

The Coyotes still had a chance to tie, but the Chinooks’ defense held firm, allowing a forced 3-pointer that found the front of the iron and worked its way into the hands of Jack Doerty, who was fouled with 3.7 seconds left where he hit 1-of-2 shots at the line to put the game out of reach.

“These guys are gritty, they know how to win,” Armstrong said. “We’re not the most beautiful team out there but we sure do have a lot of moxie when it comes to the end of the game and being able to get big stops.”

The Chinooks made some strategy changes in the final minutes to close in on the Coyotes on defense.

“We did some switching on ball screens that last minute or two, which we call our green series, and we did a good job of communicating,” Armstrong said. “They were starting their offense beyond 15 feet from the 3-point line and we were able to keep them from getting into their rhythm.”

Esary led the Chinooks with 23 points, six rebounds and two steals. Meyer tacked on 14 points and nabbed nine boards and Cox finished with 12 points in the win.

Kalama surely would like to close out these guys with a little less drama, but they move on to the semifinals where they’ll face off with No. 4 Brewster at 7:15 p.m., Friday, for a chance to advance to the state title.

“Fortunately we were able to get a big enough lead and withstand their onslaught,” Armstrong said. “I’m pleased with the win. We’re in the semis. A win is a win. These guys keep finding a way to do it and I’m very, very proud of them.”

Armstrong got a chance to get a peek at Brewster while they completed a 17 point comeback to drop Toutle Lake in the game before them and expects a tough fight from the Bears, but he’s focused on getting his team to finish games strong.

“We just need to be a little more in attack mode and also understand situations that we can’t just go — when we have an eight or nine point lead — and start casting threes because that’s how teams get back in games,” he said.

