2B Boys State Basketball: Kalama falls just short of Brewster in semifinals

SPOKANE — Kalama had a shot to tie Brewster on the final possession in the semifinal round of the 2B boys state tournament Friday night, but the Chinooks came up just three points shy of the Bears, falling 56-53 and watching their State title hopes disappear in the process.

“Brewster just did a really good job,” Kalama coach Wes Armstrong said. “They ran their stuff well and hit big shots down the stretch. That was the difference in the game.”

The loss snaps a 21-game winning streak after the Chinooks dropped their first game of the season while most of the football players were still celebrating their State title from the gridiron.

Kalama found themselves in unfamiliar territory for most of the night, playing catchup after Brewster kept making runs to try to pull away multiple times in the first half.

The Bears’ biggest run came early in the third quarter. The Chinooks hit the first bucket of the second half to take a 29-27 lead before the Bears rattled off 10 straight to take an eight point advantage.

But a three-pointer off the hands of Jack Doerty sparked a 10-2 run for the Chinooks in response to lock the game back at 39-39. That run was helped along the way by a pair of driving scores from Jackson Esary as he fought through fouls in the process.

The Chinooks controlled the pace early in the fourth as Esary — wearing No. 33 after his usual No. 31 jersey got blood on it — did his best Larry Bird impression, finding multiple ways to score on three possessions to put the Chinooks up 47-42.

But the Bears hung around.

A Brady Wulf three helped Brewster get going before Tyson Schertenleib added another to put the Bears on top 51-50 with 1:42 left on the clock.

Esary responded with a three-point play on the other end to put the Chinooks back on top, but Wulf struck again from well beyond the line to put the Bears back up 54-53.

After a Kalama possession came up empty, the Chinooks fouled with 16 seconds left and called timeout to draw things up for a potential game-tying shot after both free throws dropped to put the Bears up three.

The Chinooks worked the ball into the corner where Esary launched a three that found the front of the iron. Kalama got the rebound, but couldn’t get the ball out for another look at the hoop and time ran out on the ‘Nooks run.

“We wanted to run a little pick and roll, we call it Bulldog, for Jackson and Jack, they just kind of denied Jack and then we got discombobulated, then we got into it a little later then we wanted to,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong was happy with the shot from Esary, it just couldn’t find the twine.

Esary led all scorers with 25 points and snatched 11 rebounds for a double-double. Jack Doerty seemed to always have a big shot stuffed in his back pocket when Brewster tried to run away with things and finished with 17 points and sunk three deep balls on the night.

“Jack is just an ultra-competitive young man and I am extremely proud of his effort,” Armstrong said. “I don’t think he came off the floor…he does what he does and I don’t think anybody works harder than him. He’s been around big moments.”

Overall, the Chinooks were able to gain control of the momentum and the pace a few times throughout the semifinal bout, but they couldn’t sustain their success to pull past the Bears.

“I think we settled too much. We didn’t really run our sets as good as we wanted to,” Armstrong said. “We just need to know that we had to get good rotation and get to the rim a little bit, get to the free throw line. We didn’t really do that throughout the game. We did it in spurts.”

That being said, Armstrong can’t discredit his team’s hustle.

“Their effort was outstanding,” he said. “They worked their tails off and I’m extremely proud of them, but we just fell a little short. They’re hurting. We had high expectations.”

In big time matchups like a semifinal round game, you typically hear about officials “letting the players play” and holding their whistle for the more egregious foul calls. But that wasn’t the case on Friday. Throughout the night, the officials were quick to whistle players on either side, leading to both teams playing in the bonus for nearly all of the fourth quarter.

In the end, Kalama felt the impacts of the short leash more than the Bears. Nate Meyer fouled out with 6:50 seconds remaining in the game, sidelining him for most of the fourth, and Preston Armstrong joined him late in the game.

“I’m just disappointed because I thought it was questionable on both sides," Armstrong said. "I thought the officiating in a semifinal game should be a little more free-flowing."

The Chinooks were upset with some of the tough breaks after the game, but Armstrong wasn’t making excuses.

“Brewster earned everything,” he said.

Kalama will have to bounce back quickly after the loss as they square off with Central 2B League foe Morton-White Pass at 1 p.m., Saturday, in the third place game.

“Now we’re going to see how tough we really are coming back and playing that third place game tomorrow,” Armstrong said. “But these guys will respond, they always do. They’re winners. We won 21 games in a row since the very beginning of the season.”

